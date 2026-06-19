A powerful 1976 article by veteran journalist Dr. Mothobi Mutloatse, titled ‘Leaders Lash "Stupid" Education System’ and published in the…
Businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has pleaded guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering charges linked to the R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) healthcare…
KwaZulu-Natal municipalities are losing close to R4 billion annually in water revenue, with eThekwini accounting for half of this. Revelations from a provincial water summit…
South Africa's legal sector remains largely untransformed after three decades of democracy, with white partners dominating top firms. The Legal Sector Codes are set to address…
Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has admitted to the Madlanga Commission that a police clearance certificate submitted for…
Terrified foreign nationals in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, have occupied an abandoned government building to escape anti-immigrant mobs, following the fatal beating of a…
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled in favour of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu's family, allowing his burial to proceed in South Africa. This decision overturns a…
An inspector from the JMPD's VIP protection unit, known as Witness K, testified before the Madlanga Commission, detailing her role in providing information about precious…
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has defended the performance of its voter registration technology after nearly three million voter registration transactions were…
The death of 29-year-old Gcina Dhladhla at Cartrack’s Rosebank offices has pushed workplace culture back into the national conversation. Her family demands answers amidst claims…
A Seat at the Table (Satt) chairperson Tryphosa Ramano advocates for boardroom training for young people, speaking at the Connect Youth in Dialogue Summit (CYID 2026) in…
A whistleblower has alleged that the eThekwini metro police department operates as a criminal enterprise, controlled by a powerful cabal that recruits relatives and politically…
A child of Tembisa reflects on Youth Day, contrasting the 1976 fight against apartheid with the contemporary struggles of young people for economic and social freedom amidst…
South Africa is hurtling towards a precipice pushed by a toxic mix of economic despair, populist political posturing and systemic state failure that threatens to ignite…
An ANC-led municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has spent over R50 million on a community hall that remains incomplete after 14 years, sparking outrage among residents who face severe…
A humanitarian crisis is escalating in Durban's Sherwood Hall transit camp, where thousands of undocumented Malawian nationals, including families like Mussa Peters', face dire…
Over 8000 Malawian nationals have gathered at Durban's Sherwood Community Hall, seeking repatriation after a wave of xenophobia and violence in South Africa. The situation is…
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) is challenging international statements on the recent wave of violence targeting foreign nationals in South…
Television host and musician Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of kidnapping, illegally discharging a…