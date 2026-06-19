Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian

National

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for public works and infrastructure Martin Meyer. (@KZNPublicWorks/X)
KZN PUBLIC WORKS

KZN public works unleashes more artisans as it sets its sights on slashing R25m annual outsourcing bill 

  • Sandile Motha
2 min read
SOWETO UPRISING

Piece of cutting-edge journalism resonates, 50 years later

A powerful 1976 article by veteran journalist Dr. Mothobi Mutloatse, titled ‘Leaders Lash "Stupid" Education System’ and published in the…

  • Brian Sokutu
3 min read
Sweetheart deal: Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala agreed to be called by the state to testify in subsequent cases, including against his co-accused. Photo: File
SAPS

Matlala secures eight-year plea deal as state witness

Businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has pleaded guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering charges linked to the R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) healthcare…

  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
4 min read
Water crisis looms
KZN WATER CRISIS

R4bn down the drain as KZN sheds 60% in non-revenue water

KwaZulu-Natal municipalities are losing close to R4 billion annually in water revenue, with eThekwini accounting for half of this. Revelations from a provincial water summit…

  • Sandile Motha
2 min read
NEF CEO Mziwabantu Dayimani (back row, left) with general counsel Karishma Govender, joined by NEF staff, congratulating reciipients of the fund launched to empower the black legal fraternity.
LEGAL SECTOR

SA legal sector set for a major shake-up

South Africa's legal sector remains largely untransformed after three decades of democracy, with white partners dominating top firms. The Legal Sector Codes are set to address…

  • Brian Sokutu
6 min read
EKURHULENI

Mkhwanazi admits Matlala police clearance certificate was fraudulent

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has admitted to the Madlanga Commission that a police clearance certificate submitted for…

  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
3 min read
Epicentre of the crisis: About 10 000 Malawian nationals facing xenophobia elected to be repatriated and gathered at a migration transit camp in Sherwood, Durban since last Sunday. Photos: Lyse Comins
XENOPHOBIA

Around 1 700 Malawian foreign nationals fleeing angry mob shelter in unsafe building

Terrified foreign nationals in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, have occupied an abandoned government building to escape anti-immigrant mobs, following the fatal beating of a…

  • Sandile Motha
3 min read
Former Zambian president Edgar Lungu
SUPREME COURT OF APPEAL

Former Zambian president Edgar Lungu to be buried in South Africa

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled in favour of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu's family, allowing his burial to proceed in South Africa. This decision overturns a…

  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
2 min read
POLICE CORRUPTION

EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi orchestrated a staged raid for precious stones, Witness K says

An inspector from the JMPD's VIP protection unit, known as Witness K, testified before the Madlanga Commission, detailing her role in providing information about precious…

  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
4 min read
ELECTIONS

IEC defends its VMD system as registration balloons to 2.9m

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has defended the performance of its voter registration technology after nearly three million voter registration transactions were…

  • Mandisa Makgakga
4 min read
WORKPLACE CULTURE
Video

Toxic workplaces are like toxic exes: They just won’t go away

The death of 29-year-old Gcina Dhladhla at Cartrack’s Rosebank offices has pushed workplace culture back into the national conversation. Her family demands answers amidst claims…

  • Prashalan Govender
5 min read
YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

Youth leaders push to be part of the action at Connect Youth in Dialogue Summit

A Seat at the Table (Satt) chairperson Tryphosa Ramano advocates for boardroom training for young people, speaking at the Connect Youth in Dialogue Summit (CYID 2026) in…

  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
4 min read
ETHEKWINI

Whistleblower alleges Metro Police ‘cabal’ controls jobs and promotions in eThekwini

A whistleblower has alleged that the eThekwini metro police department operates as a criminal enterprise, controlled by a powerful cabal that recruits relatives and politically…

  • Sandile Motha
4 min read
SOUTH AFRICA

The youth of 1976 fought apartheid. Today's youth are fighting something harder to name

A child of Tembisa reflects on Youth Day, contrasting the 1976 fight against apartheid with the contemporary struggles of young people for economic and social freedom amidst…

  • Lesego Chepape
8 min read
Epicentre of the crisis: About 10 000 Malawian nationals facing xenophobia elected to be repatriated and gathered at a migration transit camp in Sherwood, Durban since last Sunday. Photos: Lyse Comins
SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa cannot deport its way out of regional crisis

South Africa is hurtling towards a precipice pushed by a toxic mix of economic despair, populist political posturing and systemic state failure that threatens to ignite…

  • Lyse Comins
6 min read
uMzimkhulu Local Municipality community hall. (@UmzimkhuluLm/X)
CORRUPTION

‘Hall of Shame’: R53m spent on a community structure that remains incomplete 14 years later

An ANC-led municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has spent over R50 million on a community hall that remains incomplete after 14 years, sparking outrage among residents who face severe…

  • Sandile Motha
5 min read
Department of Home Affairs manager Cyril Mncwabe (left) KZN Premier Thami Ntuli (middle) and SAPS eThekwini district commissioner Major General Makhosazana Kheswa (right) visit the Sherwood Hall grounds in Durban where an estimated 10 000 Malawians have gathered seeking repatriation over the past week. Photo: Lyse Comins
XENOPHOBIA

SA xenophobia: Births, rising fury and the state’s deportation crackdown

A humanitarian crisis is escalating in Durban's Sherwood Hall transit camp, where thousands of undocumented Malawian nationals, including families like Mussa Peters', face dire…

  • Lyse Comins
7 min read
XENOPHOBIA

Xenophobia sparks humanitarian crisis: 8000 gather at Durban transit site

Over 8000 Malawian nationals have gathered at Durban's Sherwood Community Hall, seeking repatriation after a wave of xenophobia and violence in South Africa. The situation is…

  • Lyse Comins
7 min read
Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri. (@Chrispin_JPhiri/Twitter)
SOUTH AFRICA

Dirco disputes international claims over migrant deaths in SA

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) is challenging international statements on the recent wave of violence targeting foreign nationals in South…

  • Mandisa Makgakga
4 min read
JUB JUB

Jub Jub set to appear in Germiston court on Wednesday in kidnapping and intimidation case

Television host and musician Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of kidnapping, illegally discharging a…

  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
2 min read