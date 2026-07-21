EMPD deputy chief Mkhwanazi granted bail in third criminal case

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department inspector known as Witness K.

They were each granted R5 000 bail on Tuesday and the case was postponed until 25 August.

The precious stones case is the third criminal matter for which Mkhwanazi has been arrested and granted bail since his appearance before the Madlanga Commission.

The pair face charges linked to an alleged bogus police raid at a Killarney flat in February 2023, during which sugilite stones valued at R14.9 million were allegedly stolen.

The latest ruling forms the third time in recent months that Mkhwanazi has been arrested and released on bail, adding to a growing list of criminal matters facing the suspended metro police official.

His most recent arrest relates to allegations that he orchestrated a fake police operation in Killarney. Prosecutors allege that officers acting under his instructions illegally seized precious stones without a warrant and failed to book them into police custody. Instead, the stones were allegedly sold and the proceeds shared among those involved.

The case emerged during testimony before the Madlanga Commission where numerous witnesses, including his co-accused, Witness K, implicated Mkhwanazi in planning and directing the operation.

Testifying in camera, Witness K, who was in a romantic relationship with Mkhwanazi, alleged that he instructed a tactical team to conduct the raid under the guise of a legitimate police action.

Witness K acted as an informant and provided information about the location of the stones. She testified that the gems were later sold for R110 000 and the proceeds divided among the five participants in the operation.

The arrests followed claims by co-accused EMPD officer Adrian MacKenzie and former EMPD officer Kersha-Leigh Stols, who alleged during their bail applications that they carried out the raid on Mkhwanazi’s instructions. Both were granted bail of R5 000.

Earlier this month, Mkhwanazi was released on R50 000 bail after being charged with fraud and corruption linked to an alleged irregular memorandum of understanding that enabled blue lights to be fitted to private vehicles belonging to CAT VIP Protection Services.

The company is owned by businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is on trial on charges of attempted murder.

Investigators also allege that four private luxury vehicles were fraudulently registered as part of the Ekurhuleni municipal fleet.

In a separate matter, Mkhwanazi was granted R30 000 bail after being charged with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice. The charges stem from allegations that he helped arrange and pay a stand-in to impersonate Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla in court in connection with a speeding offence.

Mkhwanazi is also the subject of separate allegations linked to a "rogue unit" that concealed a murder plot. He allegedly provided instructions on how to clean up a crime scene and dump a tortured victim's body into a river. No charges have been brought on this matter.