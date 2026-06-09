Gliding Through The Gallery, founded by Mpumi Mayisa, is transforming the art scene in Johannesburg by making galleries accessible and…
Mthatha-born ceramic artist Zizipho Poswa is set to open her major survey exhibition, iMbewu (The Seed), at Southern Guild New York. The exhibition traces a decade of her…
South African dance phenom Mthuthuzeli November commands the rehearsal room with gentle authority. The choreographic language he’s created melds the controlled structure of…
Elias Ditaba Sewape, at nearly 80, presents his first museum solo exhibition, "Ditaba – 80 Albert Street," at the William Humphreys Art Gallery in Kimberley. Through painting and…
The Joy usher in a new era with a single and show
This review delves into 'Maternal Instinct', one of Netflix's most disturbing true-crime documentaries, exposing how unchecked deception can lead to unimaginable violence. It…
Dive into a no-holds-barred review of 'The Polygamist', the 22-episode telenovela that promises shock and awe but ultimately leaves viewers emotionally drained. Discover why this…
A poignant reflection on the life and legacy of jazz maestro Abdullah Ibrahim, delving into his complex personality, his resistance to being defined by 'Mannenberg', and his…
A vibrant vogue-opera celebrates anti-apartheid and LGBTQ+ activist Simon Nkoli, blending history, spectacle and political resistance with dazzling theatrical flair. The…
Sophie Joans and Mxolisi Masilela, both recipients of the Mail & Guardian's Top 200 Young South Africans recognition, are theatre-makers who built their own spaces in the…
Santu Mofokeng's photographs invite viewers to slow down and recognise the humanity of people beyond their circumstances. His work, which challenged conventional struggle…
Thandi Moagi's debut novel, Wisani and the Bafokeng Brothers, draws inspiration from the vibrant streets of Soweto and the mountainous landscapes of Lesotho. This compelling…
Get ready for a dose of local entertainment! 'Dear Sis Dolly' brings heart and humour to South African cinemas, while jazz vocalists Rorisang Sechele and Somi release their…
South African pianist and composer Nduduzo Makhathini will perform music from his new album, The Myth We Choose, in Cape Town this Friday ahead of its release on Blue Note…
The cast of Sue Nyathi's viral Netflix adaptation, 'The Polygamist', delve into the series' intense themes of betrayal, desire, and emotional survival, reflecting on how the show…
South Africa has lost a musical giant. Pianist and composer Abdullah Ibrahim, the towering figure of Cape Jazz and one of the most influential voices in international jazz, has…
The new Netflix series, The Polygamist, based on Sue Nyathi's novel, has become a major talking point. This 22-episode drama features a strong cast led by Gugu Gumede as Joyce…
Three days after the historic Soweto Uprising in 1976, the Market Theatre opened its doors in Johannesburg, becoming a vital space for artistic expression and resistance against…
Running at the Market Theatre, 'Rise '76: The Story of June 16th' explores the profound impact of the Soweto Uprising through the lens of playwright Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni.…