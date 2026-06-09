Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian

Friday

JAZZ

After 13 years, Skyjack is still surprising itself

  • Kibo Ngowi
8 min read
ART AND CULTURE

‘Gliding Through The Gallery’: Mpumi Mayisa's mission to democratise art

Gliding Through The Gallery, founded by Mpumi Mayisa, is transforming the art scene in Johannesburg by making galleries accessible and…

  • Lesego Chepape
6 min read
For the next generation: Derived from the isiXhosa word for “seed”, iMbewu gathers together works produced between 2016 and 2026, alongside three new sculptures. Photos: Supplied
SOUTH AFRICAN ART

Mthatha-born artist’s exhibition opens in New York this Friday

Mthatha-born ceramic artist Zizipho Poswa is set to open her major survey exhibition, iMbewu (The Seed), at Southern Guild New York. The exhibition traces a decade of her…

  • Unathi Kondile
6 min read
Timeless: The epic quality of the reimagining matches the themes of the ancient play produced in 405 BC and how they speak to Africa. Photos: Lauge Sorensen
BALLET

Mthuthuzeli November reimagines ‘The Bacchae’ as an African choral ballet

South African dance phenom Mthuthuzeli November commands the rehearsal room with gentle authority. The choreographic language he’s created melds the controlled structure of…

  • Kgomotso Moncho Maripane
7 min read
Profoundly unsettling: One of the most striking works, titled Entrance, depicts a doorway marked “Staff Only”, guarded by Blackjack officers saluting white officials entering the building.
APARTHEID

Augmenting apartheid memory through art and exhibition

Elias Ditaba Sewape, at nearly 80, presents his first museum solo exhibition, "Ditaba – 80 Albert Street," at the William Humphreys Art Gallery in Kimberley. Through painting and…

  • Professor Mpho Ngoepe
  • Chepape Makgato
6 min read

Gig Guide: The Joy release Precious, One Night with NdufromtheClan and Vimbs Mavimbs debut Late Bloomer

The Joy usher in a new era with a single and show

  • Lesego Chepape
1 min read
TRUE CRIME

‘Maternal Instinct’ exposes the deadly cost of living a lie

This review delves into 'Maternal Instinct', one of Netflix's most disturbing true-crime documentaries, exposing how unchecked deception can lead to unimaginable violence. It…

  • Lesego Chepape
4 min read
TV REVIEW
Video

‘The Polygamist’ is top-tier trash TV that burns itself out

Dive into a no-holds-barred review of 'The Polygamist', the 22-episode telenovela that promises shock and awe but ultimately leaves viewers emotionally drained. Discover why this…

  • Kibo Ngowi
5 min read
Musical genius: Abdullah Ibrahim at CTIJF 2026. Photo: Laura McCullagh
ABDULLAH IBRAHIM
Video

Abdullah Ibrahim didn't want you to request ‘Mannenberg’

A poignant reflection on the life and legacy of jazz maestro Abdullah Ibrahim, delving into his complex personality, his resistance to being defined by 'Mannenberg', and his…

  • Lester Kiewit
8 min read
Unabashedly sassy: Nkoli is a vogue-opera that blends opera singing with a live orchestra, rapping, lip-syncing and voguing. Photo: Supplied
SOUTH AFRICAN THEATRE

‘You strike a queer, you strike a rock’: How ‘Nkoli’ revives the legacy of Simon Nkoli

A vibrant vogue-opera celebrates anti-apartheid and LGBTQ+ activist Simon Nkoli, blending history, spectacle and political resistance with dazzling theatrical flair. The…

  • Aarti Bhana
6 min read
Sophie Joans in Play Things.
SOUTH AFRICAN THEATRE

They Didn't Wait for an Invitation. They Built the Table Themselves.

Sophie Joans and Mxolisi Masilela, both recipients of the Mail & Guardian's Top 200 Young South Africans recognition, are theatre-makers who built their own spaces in the…

  • Kibo Ngowi
6 min read
Santu Mofokeng Stories: Concert/1988 ©Santu Mofokeng Foundation.
SANTU MOFOKENG

Santu Mofokeng and the dignity of everyday life

Santu Mofokeng's photographs invite viewers to slow down and recognise the humanity of people beyond their circumstances. His work, which challenged conventional struggle…

  • Lesego Chepape
6 min read
SOUTH AFRICAN LITERATURE

How Soweto and Lesotho inspired Thandi Moagi’s breakout debut

Thandi Moagi's debut novel, Wisani and the Bafokeng Brothers, draws inspiration from the vibrant streets of Soweto and the mountainous landscapes of Lesotho. This compelling…

  • Rolland Simpi Motaung
7 min read
Comedy-drama: The film, featuring S’thandiwe Kgoroge, is inspired by the Drum Magazine agony aunt column. Photo: Supplied
SOUTH AFRICAN FILM

Gig Guide: Drum’s Dear Sis Dolly to open at Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro cinemas, Somi releases What Does It Take to Bloom and Rorisang Sechele drops Mama

Get ready for a dose of local entertainment! 'Dear Sis Dolly' brings heart and humour to South African cinemas, while jazz vocalists Rorisang Sechele and Somi release their…

  • Lesego Chepape
3 min read
MUSIC

Nduduzo Makhathini brings new album to Cape Town this Friday

South African pianist and composer Nduduzo Makhathini will perform music from his new album, The Myth We Choose, in Cape Town this Friday ahead of its release on Blue Note…

  • Unathi Kondile
4 min read
From left to right: Sthandiwe Kgoroge, S'dumo Mtshali, and Gugu Gumede
NETFLIX

Inside ‘The Polygamist’: The cast unpack betrayal, desire and emotional survival

The cast of Sue Nyathi's viral Netflix adaptation, 'The Polygamist', delve into the series' intense themes of betrayal, desire, and emotional survival, reflecting on how the show…

  • Busi Lethole
10 min read
JAZZ
Video

Abdullah Ibrahim, jazz icon, dies at 91

South Africa has lost a musical giant. Pianist and composer Abdullah Ibrahim, the towering figure of Cape Jazz and one of the most influential voices in international jazz, has…

  • Kibo Ngowi
3 min read
Based on Sue Nyathi's novel, Netflix's ‘The Polygamist’ turns a familiar story of love, betrayal and power into one of the most talked-about South African dramas of the year
NETFLIX

The Polygamist: Familiar themes, powerful performances

The new Netflix series, The Polygamist, based on Sue Nyathi's novel, has become a major talking point. This 22-episode drama features a strong cast led by Gugu Gumede as Joyce…

  • Lesego Chepape
3 min read
Non-racial: Market Theatre co-founders Mannie Manim and Barney Simon in 1976. Photo: Gisèle Wulfsohn
SOUTH AFRICAN THEATRE

Nearly 50 years on, the Market Theatre is still holding up a mirror to South Africa

Three days after the historic Soweto Uprising in 1976, the Market Theatre opened its doors in Johannesburg, becoming a vital space for artistic expression and resistance against…

  • Lesego Chepape
13 min read
That terrible day: Rise ‘76: The Story of June 16th at the Market Theatre is at the Mannie Manim Theatre until 28 June. Photos: Supplied
SOUTH AFRICAN HISTORY

Fifty years on, ‘Rise '76’ asks what we still owe the generation of June 16th

Running at the Market Theatre, 'Rise '76: The Story of June 16th' explores the profound impact of the Soweto Uprising through the lens of playwright Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni.…

  • Kibo Ngowi
9 min read