Can ‘The Polygamist’ open the door for more Zimbabwean adaptations?

After Sue Nyathi's The Polygamist became a Netflix global sensation, reaching number two on Netflix's global non-English chart and charting in the top 10 in 63 countries, Zimbabweans took to social media to call for the adaptation of some of the country's classic novels into screen renditions.

Whether for television or the big screen, the line wasn't exactly drawn but the message was clear: lobby an industry that is sitting on gems worthy of a repeat of The Polygamist.

But industry players are more cautious about the excitement of the transition from page to screen, citing the complex nature of the business that has historically disadvantaged African filmmakers.

It has never been a walk in the park bringing an idea be it original or an adaptation to the screen, with African filmmakers citing the financial and technical hurdles involved where skilled or professional screenwriters, producers, directors and other crew personnel are few and far between.

Adapting the works of novelists further complicates the process, some experienced industry players contend."Zimbabwe has no shortage of strong fiction storytellers and stories. Think of Yvonne Vera, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Chenjerai Hove and Ndabaningi Sithole who wrote some Ndebele fiction before moving to English," Ben Mahaka, one of Zimbabwe's leading filmmakers, said.

"That transition from page to screen needs to be oiled with patient money. We don't have the infrastructure that underpins the move from books to the screen.

"That infrastructure requires healthy, well-funded local production companies. You don't just take a writer's intellectual property; you have to option it," Mahaka told the Mail & Guardian.

Zimbabwe has a rich literary history and some advocates of adapting local novels have pointed to iSiNdebele novelists, among them Ndabezinhle Sigogo, Geshom Khiyaza and Barbara Makhalisa, whose work emerged before the country's independence.

Their work resonates with readers today, judging by online sentiments after The Polygamist's success, yet the process of translating literary works would require filmmakers, producers and agents to be familiar with the novels in the first place.

The journey towards bringing such works to the screen remains daunting even after the potential of such novels has been recognised.

"We do not have strong literary agents and a functioning intellectual property rights infrastructure. If you visit film and TV markets at international film festivals, you will meet an army of agents working for their European or Asian creatives. We — and most African authors — don't have anyone negotiating adaptation rights on their behalf," Mahaka said.

Interest in The Polygamist emerged in 2022 when Nyathi was approached by Stained Glass Productions, the South African producers behind a series of Netflix hit soaps and telenovelas, the novel itself having been independently published in 2012.

It would come to audience attention only in 2026 as a Netflix blockbuster, almost 15 years later thanks to one of the producers having read the novel and saw its soap opera bent.

Industry players say it is not unusual for adaptations to go through production hell as novelists and producers haggle over the creative direction of the project.

The journey of acquiring the rights and adaptation of another Zimbabwean literary work, Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight by writer Alexandra Fuller, was also long, with the book being published in 2001 and adapted for film by the US-based South African and American actor and director Embeth Davidtz, 23 years later.

The adaptation came into being only because, as Davidtz told The Guardian UK last year, it was a story she identified with and wanted to tell without going through the usual rigours synonymous with turning literary works into film.

"I'd been trying to write about my upbringing. Then when I read Alexandra's memoir, I realised I could never match the way she captured herself as a vivid, ill-informed child. It was also more dramatic than my life but there were enough little arteries running between them that I felt deeply connected to it. I remember saying to Alexandra: 'I think I know how to tell this story,'" Davidtz says in The Guardian interview.

She later told Variety that "I couldn't find a writer. No one understood it".

She wrote the screen adaptation herself, a process that would be considered unusual for African filmmakers with limited to no resources.

In 1978, James Baldwin once asked Zimbabwean writer-director Michael Raeburn to turn Baldwin's novel Giovanni's Room into a movie. According to Raeburn in a 2018 interview, Baldwin's literary agent demanded payment for the adaptation. The project has never taken off.

"If you watch behind-the-scenes stories about many screen adaptations, even in countries with mature film industries, you will see that most of them succeed after several attempts. Countless others never get past the first few attempts," Mahaka said.