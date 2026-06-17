Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian

Partner Content

SOUTH AFRICAN RADIO

From Kaya’s Founding Vision to a Fresh New Chapter

DJ Fresh's highly anticipated arrival at Kaya 959's breakfast show marks a significant moment for South African radio, reflecting the station's ambition to connect culture,…

  • partner content
3 min read
TRAVEL

Take me back to now: How travel reminds us that the good life happens in real life

Explore how travel offers a unique sense of presence and clarity that we often long for, especially in our always-on society. This piece delves into the concept of 'nowstalgia'…

  • flight centre
4 min read
TRAVEL

In a crisis, an airline’s character is revealed

Many South African travellers have been hesitant to book with Emirates and Qatar Airways due to the Middle East situation. However, Flight Centre's data shows these airlines are…

  • Flight Centre
5 min read
ADDICTION RECOVERY

Professional affordable treatment for substance dependence disorder

Substance dependence disorder can affect anyone, but recovery is achievable with professional, effective, and affordable treatment. Discover how quality rehabilitation is…

  • partner content
4 min read
IGAMING

iGaming Software Supplier Guide: How to Evaluate B2B Partners

Learn How To Select The Best iGaming Software Supplier. Our 2026 Guide Covers B2B Partner Evaluation, Technical Scalability, Licensing Compliance, And Financial Models To Secure…

  • partner content
12 min read
WORLD CUP

World Cup group F results put form and momentum into betting focus

Sweden’s 5-1 win and Japan’s 2-2 comeback against the Netherlands gave Group F early form clues, goal-difference pressure and new market questions

  • partner content
4 min read
SMALL BUSINESS

Yoco launches its biggest update yet

Yoco announces its most significant product launch to date, introducing over 20 new features, a major rate cut, and a first look at Yoco AI. This marks the company's evolution…

  • Yoco
3 min read
Jonathan Muir: Chief Marketing Officer at Ocean Basket Holdings
SOUTH AFRICA

Still fresh after thirty years: Why Ocean Basket remains a South African favourite

For over three decades, Ocean Basket has quietly become a permanent fixture in South African life, creating countless memories. Discover how this iconic seafood restaurant has…

  • partner content
6 min read

From dialogue to delivery: The ST&I Business Forum’s reflections on the Inaugural Policy Dialogue on ndustrialisation through Innovation

On 18 and 19 June 2026, government, industry, academia and civil society convened at the Radisson Blu OR Tambo for the National Advisory Council on Innovation’s (NACI) Inaugural…

  • Tilson Mphathi Manyoni (Chairperson of STI Business Forum)
3 min read
FOOTBALL

How Arsenal’s tactical discipline can influence online betting stability

Arsenal tactical discipline explained with clear data and structure. Learn how consistency connects to stability in one focused section

  • partner content
4 min read
TRADING

Beyond the spread - How serious traders judge South African brokers

Advanced traders in South Africa look beyond headline costs and welcome offers when choosing a broker. They prioritize execution quality, real market costs, platform stability…

  • partner content
5 min read
TECHNOLOGY

Singularity Summit South Africa 2026 deepens the conversation on quantum computing, AI and human potential

As quantum computing edges closer to practical reality and artificial intelligence continues to accelerate, Singularity South Africa has announced another wave of influential…

  • Singularity
4 min read
YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

Connecting young South Africans to opportunity

Connection creates opportunity. Opportunity drives progress. At its heart, connection is about access: access to information, skills, markets and networks that help people move…

  • Dr Noxolo Kubheka-Dlamini
5 min read
ONLINE BETTING

Navigating the Digital Shift: The Rise of Online Betting in South Africa

South Africa’s digital landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by technological innovation, changing consumer behavior, and a convergence of traditional industries with modern…

  • partner content
8 min read
Pieter Hugo, Chief Commercial Officer at STANLIB Asset Management
RETIREMENT PLANNING

Retirement planning does not end when saving stops.

For many South Africans, retirement planning is seen as an accumulation exercise. However, the real challenge begins when the pay cheque stops, requiring careful thought about…

  • STANLIB
7 min read
SOUTH AFRICA

From exile to engineering: Why Ekurhuleni needs a University of Applied Science 

Mohlabani Kgosana, son of anti-apartheid exile Philip Kgosana, reflects on his family's journey and India's remarkable industrial transformation. He argues that South Africa must…

  • Bani Kgosana, ST&I Business Forum Treasurer
5 min read
OLD MUTUAL

Living Forward: Ensuring continuity when it matters most

Planning for the future is often framed around growth, building wealth, expanding businesses, and securing financial independence. Far less attention is given to what happens…

  • Old Mutual
5 min read
UNISA

Seeing beyond the horizon: Unisa shapes tomorrow as it expands its research outputs significantly

When the University of South Africa, popularly known as the University of the Land, entered the second phase of its 2015-2030 strategy, it was motivated by the adage “Do not look…

  • Professor Mpho Ngoepe
  • Dr Motlatso Mlambo
5 min read
DEVAC Infrastructure Summit 2026: Pictured are H.E. Ben Ainsley, His Majesty’s Acting Trade Commissioner for Africa, UK Department for Business and Trade; Hon. David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, South Africa; Nangamso Matebese, Special Advisor to the Deputy President of South Africa; Hon. July Moyo, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Energy and Power Development; and Mohammed Abdool, Chief Executive of Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), during the DEVAC Infrastructure Summit 2026.
DEVAC

Projects to Progress: Infrastructure takes centre stage at DEVAC 2026

The DEVAC Infrastructure Summit highlighted the urgent need to move infrastructure projects from planning to implementation, with speakers emphasising financing, execution…

  • Thokozile Mnguni
6 min read
EDUCATION REFORM

Reconfiguring South Africa's Education System for Meaningful Participation in an AI-Driven World

South Africa's education system faces scrutiny for its inability to equip graduates with industry-aligned skills, contributing to youth unemployment. As AI and digital…

  • Thabo Mohlala
6 min read