Talita Boodhram, co-founder and Chief Impact Officer at MiDesk Global confirms an estimated 2.4 million South African learners still don’t have access to a school desk. Across Africa, over 95 million children do not have proper desks or chairs. “A desk is a basic learning tool that not only underpins literacy, concentration, critical thinking and the skills needed for future employment but also provides an important sense of dignity to learners.”

“Literacy is often a hard-won achievement when school children don’t have the basic tools they need to learn,” says Boodhram. “Imagine having to sit on a cold, hard or muddy floor while you’re balancing a book on your lap and trying to write on an uneven surface? No child should have to learn like that.”

As developed countries strategise how to help their youth take advantage of rapidly advancing technology to develop their skills for job market eligibility, for the Global South just getting the basics of literacy right remains a core challenge, says Boodhram.

With UNESCO advocating for “a balanced set of competencies that combines technical, digital, AI, green, social-emotional and civic skills with the human qualities that technology cannot replace”, Boodhram says South Africa cannot build a future-ready workforce while millions of learners lack a basic place to learn.

An investment in South Africa's future workforce

MiDesk Global, endorsed by UNESCO, isn't arguing against the goal. It's arguing about where the starting line is. “We have to accept that a successful career starts in the classroom, where children learn to read, write, solve problems and think critically,” says Boodhram.

She points to statistics highlighting that only 30% of Grade 1 to 3 learners are reading at grade level in their home language, meaning seven out of every ten children are falling behind during the most critical years of learning.