Samsung Delivers Another Successful “Solve For Tomorrow” Design Thinking Workshops for 2026 with South Africa’s Public School Learners

Lefa Makgato, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager for Samsung South Africa said: “As a company, we are very happy with how this year’s Design Thinking Workshops have run and it was pleasing to see the impact that our Samsung mentors in collaboration with the school educators had on the lives of learners.

“These Design Thinking Workshops are a critical stage of this STEM-based competition. And importantly, these workshops have now managed to move the school learners’ minds beyond theoretical knowledge - giving them the hands-on experience they need for the next, prototype-building stage of the competition. The learners who participated in these workshops will now be able to use STEM principles they have learnt to address real-world community challenges, such as environmental sustainability.”



The designated period of the Samsung SFT Design Thinking Workshops is used to breakdown key elements and core objectives of the competition which include: