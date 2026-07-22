South Africans staked roughly R1.5-trillion across all forms of gambling in the 2024/25 financial year, according to figures presented by the National Gambling Board (NGB) to Parliament's Trade, Industry and Competition portfolio committee. Gross gambling revenue — what operators actually kept after paying out winnings — came to R75-billion, up from R59.3-billion the year before and more than triple the R23.3-billion recorded just four years earlier.

Behind those numbers sits an uncomfortable legal reality: much of that growth is happening in a market that South African law has never properly defined.

Two very different rules for two kinds of online gambling South Africa's gambling framework treats "betting" and "interactive gambling games" as legally distinct activities, and the distinction matters far more than most players realise.

Online sports betting is unambiguously legal. Section 11 of the National Gambling Act, 2004 excludes wagers on the outcome of an uncertain event — such as a football match or horse race — from the definition of a "gambling game." Any operator holding a valid bookmaker's licence from a provincial licensing authority, such as the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (WCGRB), the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator (MER) or the Gauteng Gambling Board, can legally offer online sports betting to South African customers. Hollywoodbets, Betway, Sunbet, Gbets and Supabets all operate on this basis.

Online casino-style games occupy a legal grey zone that has lasted 16 years. The National Gambling Amendment Act of 2008 was meant to create a licensing framework for online casino games, poker and similar "interactive" gambling. Parliament passed it and the President signed it — but it has never been proclaimed into force, meaning it has no legal effect. Until it is proclaimed, Section 11 of the 2004 Act stands: participating in an interactive gambling game not authorised under national law remains a prohibited activity. The Supreme Court of Appeal confirmed in Casino Enterprise v Gauteng Gambling Board that offshore internet casinos offering games to South African players contravene this section.

The loophole millions of South Africans are using Despite that prohibition, casino-style games — slots, roulette, blackjack, live dealer tables — are now widely and openly available through South African-facing platforms. This happens two ways.

The first is through operators licensed by provinces such as the WCGRB and MER, which have historically permitted "betting contingencies" — wagers structured to resemble casino games while technically falling under a bookmaker's licence. The second is through offshore platforms holding licences from jurisdictions like Curaçao, which are not authorised under South African law but face little practical enforcement against individual players.

That compromise came under direct legal pressure in October 2025, when the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled against Portapa, a Gauteng-licensed operator, over the legality of casino-style betting contingencies. The NGB has since taken the position that the ruling applies nationally and issued formal notices directing all nine provincial licensing authorities to stop authorising casino games marketed through sports-betting platforms. The WCGRB and the South African Bookmakers' Association have publicly disputed that interpretation, arguing the judgment is confined to Gauteng's provincial legislation. As of mid-2026, that regulatory dispute remains unresolved — meaning operators in different provinces are, in effect, working under different rules for the same product.

One consistent fact cuts through the uncertainty: the National Gambling Act's penalties target operators, not players. No individual in South Africa has been prosecuted for playing an online casino game, and enforcement action to date has focused on unlicensed operators rather than the people using their platforms.

Where the Remote Gambling Bill stands The proposed fix has been sitting in Parliament since 2008 in one form or another. The current attempt, the Remote Gambling Bill (B11-2024), was introduced by the Democratic Alliance in April 2024 and would create a single national licensing framework covering all forms of remote gambling — sports betting, casino games, poker and person-to-person gambling — administered by the NGB with provincial authorities handling monitoring and enforcement.

Its progress has been slow. Public comment closed in late 2024, hearings before the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry ran through 2025, and Trade Minister Parks Tau confirmed in mid-2026 that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition has set up a dedicated Gambling Technical Committee to align national and provincial rules. Industry legal analysts now place realistic implementation at 2027 or later, and some warn it could slip further given how many competing provincial and commercial interests the bill has to reconcile.

The bill's core provisions, if eventually passed, would include:

A national remote gambling operator licence, plus separate licences for equipment suppliers and employees

Mandatory registration and age verification (18+) for all players

A ban on operators extending credit to customers

A national self-exclusion system and compulsory responsible-gambling tools

Advertising rules requiring visible risk warnings Critics, including consumer advocacy groups that made submissions to the DTIC in early 2026, argue the current draft is closer to a licensing regime than a consumer-protection framework — it says little about affordability checks, real-time harm monitoring, or advertising limits, areas where the UK, Netherlands and Australia already regulate far more tightly.