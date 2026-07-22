South Africans staked roughly R1.5-trillion across all forms of gambling in the 2024/25 financial year, according to figures presented by the National Gambling Board (NGB) to Parliament's Trade, Industry and Competition portfolio committee. Gross gambling revenue — what operators actually kept after paying out winnings — came to R75-billion, up from R59.3-billion the year before and more than triple the R23.3-billion recorded just four years earlier.
Behind those numbers sits an uncomfortable legal reality: much of that growth is happening in a market that South African law has never properly defined.
Two very different rules for two kinds of online gambling
South Africa's gambling framework treats "betting" and "interactive gambling games" as legally distinct activities, and the distinction matters far more than most players realise.
Online sports betting is unambiguously legal. Section 11 of the National Gambling Act, 2004 excludes wagers on the outcome of an uncertain event — such as a football match or horse race — from the definition of a "gambling game." Any operator holding a valid bookmaker's licence from a provincial licensing authority, such as the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (WCGRB), the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator (MER) or the Gauteng Gambling Board, can legally offer online sports betting to South African customers. Hollywoodbets, Betway, Sunbet, Gbets and Supabets all operate on this basis.
Online casino-style games occupy a legal grey zone that has lasted 16 years. The National Gambling Amendment Act of 2008 was meant to create a licensing framework for online casino games, poker and similar "interactive" gambling. Parliament passed it and the President signed it — but it has never been proclaimed into force, meaning it has no legal effect. Until it is proclaimed, Section 11 of the 2004 Act stands: participating in an interactive gambling game not authorised under national law remains a prohibited activity. The Supreme Court of Appeal confirmed in Casino Enterprise v Gauteng Gambling Board that offshore internet casinos offering games to South African players contravene this section.
The loophole millions of South Africans are using
Despite that prohibition, casino-style games — slots, roulette, blackjack, live dealer tables — are now widely and openly available through South African-facing platforms. This happens two ways.
The first is through operators licensed by provinces such as the WCGRB and MER, which have historically permitted "betting contingencies" — wagers structured to resemble casino games while technically falling under a bookmaker's licence. The second is through offshore platforms holding licences from jurisdictions like Curaçao, which are not authorised under South African law but face little practical enforcement against individual players.
That compromise came under direct legal pressure in October 2025, when the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled against Portapa, a Gauteng-licensed operator, over the legality of casino-style betting contingencies. The NGB has since taken the position that the ruling applies nationally and issued formal notices directing all nine provincial licensing authorities to stop authorising casino games marketed through sports-betting platforms. The WCGRB and the South African Bookmakers' Association have publicly disputed that interpretation, arguing the judgment is confined to Gauteng's provincial legislation. As of mid-2026, that regulatory dispute remains unresolved — meaning operators in different provinces are, in effect, working under different rules for the same product.
One consistent fact cuts through the uncertainty: the National Gambling Act's penalties target operators, not players. No individual in South Africa has been prosecuted for playing an online casino game, and enforcement action to date has focused on unlicensed operators rather than the people using their platforms.
Where the Remote Gambling Bill stands
The proposed fix has been sitting in Parliament since 2008 in one form or another. The current attempt, the Remote Gambling Bill (B11-2024), was introduced by the Democratic Alliance in April 2024 and would create a single national licensing framework covering all forms of remote gambling — sports betting, casino games, poker and person-to-person gambling — administered by the NGB with provincial authorities handling monitoring and enforcement.
Its progress has been slow. Public comment closed in late 2024, hearings before the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry ran through 2025, and Trade Minister Parks Tau confirmed in mid-2026 that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition has set up a dedicated Gambling Technical Committee to align national and provincial rules. Industry legal analysts now place realistic implementation at 2027 or later, and some warn it could slip further given how many competing provincial and commercial interests the bill has to reconcile.
The bill's core provisions, if eventually passed, would include:
- A national remote gambling operator licence, plus separate licences for equipment suppliers and employees
- Mandatory registration and age verification (18+) for all players
- A ban on operators extending credit to customers
- A national self-exclusion system and compulsory responsible-gambling tools
- Advertising rules requiring visible risk warnings
Critics, including consumer advocacy groups that made submissions to the DTIC in early 2026, argue the current draft is closer to a licensing regime than a consumer-protection framework — it says little about affordability checks, real-time harm monitoring, or advertising limits, areas where the UK, Netherlands and Australia already regulate far more tightly.
What the revenue numbers reveal about the shift online
Stats SA's analysis of NGB data shows just how fast the market has moved toward digital and away from physical casino floors:
Betting — the legal, regulated category — now drives most of that growth, accounting for close to 70% of total gross gambling revenue (around R52.3-billion) in 2024/25, while land-based casino revenue actually fell 4.1% year-on-year as players migrated to mobile platforms. Industry estimates suggest roughly 81% of all bets placed in South Africa now happen via smartphone or tablet.
Geographically, the market is concentrated: the Western Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal together generated more than 87% of gross gambling revenue in 2024/25, with the Western Cape alone contributing around 31%. The sector directly employed 33,169 people over the same period and generated R5.81-billion in gambling taxes and levies for provincial governments — a 20% increase on the year before.
Those figures also explain why the legislative delay is contentious. Every year the Remote Gambling Bill stalls is a year in which offshore, Curaçao-licensed platforms — outside South African tax and consumer-protection oversight — continue absorbing player spend that a properly regulated national market could otherwise capture and tax. MPs raised exactly this concern during the NGB's 2025 briefing to Parliament, flagging the growth of unlicensed mobile gambling as a direct threat to the formal industry.
What this means if you gamble online in South Africa today
For sports betting, the position is straightforward: use an operator holding a valid provincial bookmaker's licence and you're on solid legal ground, with a formal complaints process available through that province's gambling board if something goes wrong.
For online casino games, the practical reality is messier than the strict letter of the law suggests. Enforcement has never targeted individual players, and operators licensed by provinces such as the WCGRB and MER continue offering casino-style products while the Portapa dispute plays out. Players who want to understand which operators are provincially licensed, how bonus terms actually work, and which platforms have real complaint mechanisms behind them are better served checking dedicated resources than guessing — sites like CasinoWire track the licensing status of every online casino in South Africa and compare terms across operators specifically for the South African market.
Until the Remote Gambling Bill — or a proclaimed version of the 2008 Amendment Act — actually becomes law, South Africa's online gambling market will keep growing inside a framework that was never built for it. The data shows an industry expanding at over 25% a year; the legislation shows a bill that has taken 16 years and counting to catch up.
The responsible gambling reality behind the growth
Rapid growth in accessible, mobile-first gambling has real social cost. Gambling now accounts for 1.6% of total South African household spending — placing it just behind beer in the consumer price index basket, and taking over half of all household spend in the broader recreation, sport and culture category. Consumer groups making submissions on the Remote Gambling Bill in 2026 specifically warned that legalising the market without affordability checks, real-time harm monitoring or a national self-exclusion system risks embedding financial harm in exactly the low-income households least able to absorb it.
Anyone gambling online, regardless of which side of the legal line an operator sits on, should set firm deposit and time limits, avoid chasing losses, and use self-exclusion tools where they're offered. Support is available through the National Responsible Gambling Programme helpline on 0800 006 008, free and available 24/7.