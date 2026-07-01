Gqeberha Gets a Business Hotel Worth the Trip

Gqeberha has long been undersold as a business destination. The city anchors the Eastern Cape's automotive and manufacturing corridor, serves as a major port, and connects to a region with significant commercial activity, yet its hospitality infrastructure has rarely kept pace with its economic weight. That changes with the opening of The Capital Boardwalk in April 2026, a property that makes a serious and deliberate pitch for the business traveller, the corporate event planner, and the executive who needs more than a bed for the week.

The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts - South Africa's fastest-growing owner-managed luxury hotel group - has built something in Gqeberha that the city has genuinely been missing: a full-service business destination with the infrastructure to support it.

A Conferencing Proposition That Changes the Equation

The conferencing offering at The Capital Boardwalk is one of the most significant in the city. The property houses a large-format conference venue capable of accommodating everything from executive boardroom sessions to multi-day corporate events, a meaningful addition in a city that has lacked the facilities to attract major national and regional gatherings.

For businesses in the Eastern Cape's automotive, logistics, and manufacturing sectors, as well as national companies with regional operations, having a world-class venue attached to hotel-quality accommodation simplifies the planning considerably. Delegates fly in, check in, and are already there. No transfers, no split logistics, no second venue. The operational efficiency alone makes a compelling case.

Designed for the Long-Stay Traveller

Where The Capital Boardwalk genuinely distinguishes itself is in how it accommodates the long-stay business traveller, a segment that is consistently underserved by traditional hotel formats. The property's apartment-style rooms are designed for people who are there for a purpose and need to function, not just sleep.

The one-bedroom apartments include a fully equipped kitchen with a full-size fridge, stove, and washing machine, a separate lounge, an extra-length king bed, and a private balcony. The ensuite bathroom offers both a bath and a shower. For a traveller on a five, seven, or ten-night stay, this is the difference between a trip that drains you and one that doesn't. The Capital also offers competitive rates for extended stays, making it a genuinely cost-effective choice for companies managing travel budgets over longer assignments.

For senior executives or visiting delegations, the penthouse options step it up further - soaring ceilings, uninterrupted ocean views, fully equipped kitchens, and the kind of finish that signals to a guest that they were expected and considered. A connecting two-bedroom configuration is available for teams or delegations that need shared space without sacrificing privacy.