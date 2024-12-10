On 16 June 1976, young people decided they would not bow to a system that demanded their submission. We must commemorate the sacrifices of those made on that tragic day, but it is equally important to remember what they stood for. To recognize the incredible power of a dream.
That was the spirit with which Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans project was launched in 2006.
As we approach the project’s 20th anniversary, we are repeatedly taken aback by what the award means to South Africa’s young people. Every year we get upwards of 4 000 nominations, many with incredible stories. Whittling that list down to 200 is arduous, requiring us to recruit the whole newsroom to judge the entries and select the most deserving. Our hard work is vindicated at our flagship event near Youth Day, where we see the winners overcome with emotion when their names are announced. CVs and LinkedIn profiles are updated on the spot.
We are equally proud to watch their greatness blossom. Trevor Noah went on to host The Daily Show and be recognised as one of the globe’s most insightful comedians. Swimmer Tatjana Smith became the country’s most decorated Olympian. We have watched as our alumni have become prominent CEOs, influential scientists, fearless entrepreneurs and renowned actors.
Their success is our success. The spirit of 200 Young South Africans is not just to present an award, but to tell a story; to inspire and highlight the excellence we all have within us.
Our 20th edition will commemorate what has been achieved over the last two decades. As significant as our past events have been, we want to make this the boldest occasion in our publication’s history. We will celebrate our heroes, praise our stars, and set the scene for the legends of tomorrow.