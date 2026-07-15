As technology companies compete to stay relevant in a rapidly changing digital economy, the challenge is no longer simply about developing better devices. Increasingly, success depends on creating seamless ecosystems that connect products, services and experiences in ways that make life easier for consumers and businesses.
For global technology company Epson, that strategy is centred on integrating printers, projectors and digital platforms into a single ecosystem while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability, affordability and regional growth across Africa.
According to Epson spokesperson Natalie Harrison, the company's long-term vision is built around making technology work together in practical and intuitive ways that support how people live, learn and work.
“At Epson, our long-term vision is to make technology work better together so that people can move more easily from creating content to sharing and experiencing it. We see printers, projectors and digital platforms not as separate products, but as part of one connected ecosystem that supports how people live, learn and work today,” she said.
The approach reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations. Whether in classrooms, homes or businesses, users increasingly want technology that works across multiple environments without requiring complicated processes or expensive infrastructure.
A practical example is the way Epson's platforms complement one another. A user might create customised content through Creative Corner, print it using an EcoTank printer and then display or present it using a Lifestudio projector.
“What matters is that the experience feels practical and intuitive,” Harrison said.
She added that EcoTank supports affordable, high-volume printing for homes, classrooms and small businesses, while Lifestudio projectors address growing demand for flexible, large-screen entertainment. Creative Corner brings downloadable content and templates into the ecosystem, helping users move from creation to presentation with minimal friction.
“Our role is to simplify this journey and make innovation more relevant to everyday life, whether at home, in education or in business,” she said.
Innovation driven by customer insight
The company's integrated ecosystem is supported by an increasing reliance on data and customer insights.
Across Africa, changing work patterns, home learning needs and entertainment habits have reshaped consumer expectations. Understanding these shifts has become critical for companies seeking to develop products that remain relevant in diverse markets.
“We are placing greater emphasis on data and insights so that we can better understand our audiences and deliver more relevant engagement across each touchpoint,” Harrison said.
The company analyses customer interactions across multiple channels, including digital engagement, platform usage, campaign performance and feedback from retailers and partners.
This process allows Epson to understand not only what customers buy, but also how they use products in their daily lives.
For example, the rise of hybrid work and home-based learning has influenced the way Epson positions compact EcoTank models for households and small offices.
At the same time, changing entertainment habits have created opportunities in the home projection market.
“We are also seeing changes in entertainment habits, with more people looking for flexible, immersive viewing experiences at home. This insight has helped shape the Lifestudio range and the way we bring it to market,” she said.
These insights are particularly important in Africa, where technology adoption often occurs under different economic and infrastructure conditions than in developed markets. Products must deliver value, reliability and affordability while remaining adaptable to local needs.
Sustainability becoming a purchasing priority
Alongside innovation, sustainability has become one of the most significant drivers of technology purchasing decisions.
“Across Africa, organisations are increasingly looking beyond upfront cost and focusing more on long-term efficiency, reliability and total cost of ownership,” Harrison said.
Businesses are seeking technology that supports hybrid work environments, reduces operational complexity and requires less maintenance. In sectors such as education, government and enterprise, sustainability considerations are also becoming more prominent.
“Buyers are paying closer attention to energy use, product lifespan and waste reduction, particularly in sectors such as education, government and enterprise,” she said.
This trend is evident in schools and public institutions, where budgets are often constrained and equipment is expected to remain operational for extended periods.
“We are also seeing stronger interest in solutions that combine performance with a lower environmental impact. In education especially, decision-makers are looking for technology that is efficient, durable and better suited to long-term use,” Harrison said.
The growing popularity of refillable ink tank systems and energy-efficient printing technologies across Africa reflects this shift towards solutions that balance performance with environmental responsibility.
Reimagining home entertainment
One area where Epson sees significant growth potential is projection technology.
Historically, projectors were associated with boardrooms, classrooms and dedicated home cinema enthusiasts. However, advances in image quality, sound and ease of use are reshaping the market.
According to Harrison, the Lifestudio projector range responds directly to changing consumer preferences.
“The Lifestudio range responds to a clear shift in how consumers want to engage with content today. Home entertainment is becoming more flexible, more immersive and less tied to one fixed space,” she said.
Technological developments have played a major role in this transformation. Ultra-short-throw projectors can now deliver large-screen experiences in compact environments, while improved image quality and integrated audio systems have reduced many of the barriers that once limited mainstream adoption.
“Projection technology has advanced significantly in recent years. Ultra-short-throw models can now deliver very large images in a practical way, while 4K PRO-UHD quality, integrated sound and easier setup features make the experience much more accessible for everyday use,” Harrison said.
She noted that built-in smart platforms such as Google TV have also expanded the appeal of projectors beyond traditional home cinema users.
“With smart platforms such as Google TV built in, projectors are no longer limited to niche home cinema setups. They are increasingly becoming a mainstream entertainment option for consumers who want big-screen experiences without the permanence of a traditional television.”
Lower costs, lower energy consumption
Affordability remains a critical consideration in African markets, making Epson's EcoTank range central to its regional strategy.
The technology was developed to address two persistent challenges: the cost of replacement cartridges and ongoing printing expenses.
The refillable ink tank system enables users to print high volumes before requiring refills, reducing long-term operating costs.
At the same time, Epson's Heat-Free Technology contributes to lower energy consumption.
Because the system does not use heat during the ink ejection process, printers consume less power and can begin printing more quickly than conventional heat-based alternatives.
“This helps improve reliability and reduce downtime, which is especially important in schools, small businesses and public sector environments where printing needs to be dependable and cost-effective,” Harrison said.
The result is a product offering that aligns with Epson's broader vision of delivering accessible innovation without compromising performance or reliability.
A long-term sustainability commitment
Sustainability is also embedded in Epson's long-term corporate strategy.
The company has committed to its Environmental Vision 2050, which aims to make Epson carbon negative and underground resource free by 2050.
According to Harrison, products such as EcoTank contribute to these goals by reducing material consumption and supporting lower energy use.
“When these design principles are applied across product ranges over time, they can support broader efforts to reduce material consumption and energy use. More broadly, our sustainability approach is built around making innovation more efficient, practical and responsible over the long term.”
Creativity as a growth strategy
Epson's emphasis on innovation extends beyond hardware.
Partnerships with global personalities such as Shakira have helped the company connect with younger audiences while highlighting practical uses for its technology.
“Partnerships like the collaboration with Shakira help us bring our technology proposition to life in a more creative and accessible way. They allow us to connect with audiences through ideas such as self-expression, learning and creativity, rather than focusing only on technical features,” Harrison said.
The partnership also drew attention to Creative Corner, Epson's online platform that provides downloadable and customisable templates for educational, business and personal projects.
“The partnership also helped spotlight Creative Corner, which gives people practical resources they can download, personalise and print for educational, business or personal projects,” she said.
Creative Corner plays a strategic role in Epson's customer engagement model by demonstrating how technology can be used in everyday life.
“From a marketing perspective, it plays an important role because it moves the conversation from owning a device to using it in meaningful ways,” Harrison said.
“It helps demonstrate how Epson supports everyday creativity and productivity, while also strengthening the connection between our products and customers.”
Taken together, Epson's focus on integrated technology, sustainability and customer-centred innovation signals a long-term strategy aimed at deepening its presence across Africa.
By combining practical solutions with environmental responsibility and creative engagement, the company is positioning itself not merely as a technology provider, but as a partner in the region's digital and economic transformation.