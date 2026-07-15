Reimagining home entertainment

One area where Epson sees significant growth potential is projection technology.

Historically, projectors were associated with boardrooms, classrooms and dedicated home cinema enthusiasts. However, advances in image quality, sound and ease of use are reshaping the market.

According to Harrison, the Lifestudio projector range responds directly to changing consumer preferences.

“The Lifestudio range responds to a clear shift in how consumers want to engage with content today. Home entertainment is becoming more flexible, more immersive and less tied to one fixed space,” she said.

Technological developments have played a major role in this transformation. Ultra-short-throw projectors can now deliver large-screen experiences in compact environments, while improved image quality and integrated audio systems have reduced many of the barriers that once limited mainstream adoption.

“Projection technology has advanced significantly in recent years. Ultra-short-throw models can now deliver very large images in a practical way, while 4K PRO-UHD quality, integrated sound and easier setup features make the experience much more accessible for everyday use,” Harrison said.

She noted that built-in smart platforms such as Google TV have also expanded the appeal of projectors beyond traditional home cinema users.

“With smart platforms such as Google TV built in, projectors are no longer limited to niche home cinema setups. They are increasingly becoming a mainstream entertainment option for consumers who want big-screen experiences without the permanence of a traditional television.”

Lower costs, lower energy consumption

Affordability remains a critical consideration in African markets, making Epson's EcoTank range central to its regional strategy.

The technology was developed to address two persistent challenges: the cost of replacement cartridges and ongoing printing expenses.

The refillable ink tank system enables users to print high volumes before requiring refills, reducing long-term operating costs.

At the same time, Epson's Heat-Free Technology contributes to lower energy consumption.

Because the system does not use heat during the ink ejection process, printers consume less power and can begin printing more quickly than conventional heat-based alternatives.

“This helps improve reliability and reduce downtime, which is especially important in schools, small businesses and public sector environments where printing needs to be dependable and cost-effective,” Harrison said.

The result is a product offering that aligns with Epson's broader vision of delivering accessible innovation without compromising performance or reliability.

A long-term sustainability commitment

Sustainability is also embedded in Epson's long-term corporate strategy.

The company has committed to its Environmental Vision 2050, which aims to make Epson carbon negative and underground resource free by 2050.

According to Harrison, products such as EcoTank contribute to these goals by reducing material consumption and supporting lower energy use.

“When these design principles are applied across product ranges over time, they can support broader efforts to reduce material consumption and energy use. More broadly, our sustainability approach is built around making innovation more efficient, practical and responsible over the long term.”

Creativity as a growth strategy

Epson's emphasis on innovation extends beyond hardware.

Partnerships with global personalities such as Shakira have helped the company connect with younger audiences while highlighting practical uses for its technology.

“Partnerships like the collaboration with Shakira help us bring our technology proposition to life in a more creative and accessible way. They allow us to connect with audiences through ideas such as self-expression, learning and creativity, rather than focusing only on technical features,” Harrison said.

The partnership also drew attention to Creative Corner, Epson's online platform that provides downloadable and customisable templates for educational, business and personal projects.

“The partnership also helped spotlight Creative Corner, which gives people practical resources they can download, personalise and print for educational, business or personal projects,” she said.

Creative Corner plays a strategic role in Epson's customer engagement model by demonstrating how technology can be used in everyday life.

“From a marketing perspective, it plays an important role because it moves the conversation from owning a device to using it in meaningful ways,” Harrison said.

“It helps demonstrate how Epson supports everyday creativity and productivity, while also strengthening the connection between our products and customers.”

Taken together, Epson's focus on integrated technology, sustainability and customer-centred innovation signals a long-term strategy aimed at deepening its presence across Africa.