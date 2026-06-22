The new centres of African wealth: How the east and west are evolving

South Africa remains a key anchor in Africa’s wealth landscape, but its dominance is steadily giving way as wealth and influence spread across the continent.

Standard Bank’s Psyche of Africa’s Wealthiest report highlights how growth is increasingly being driven by the West and East Africa regions where a new generation of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) is emerging. Unlike in markets where wealth is often inherited or built through corporate careers, UHNWI in these regions are building wealth in real time.

Their success is driven by strong entrepreneurial spirit and resilience, built from operating in constantly changing and uncertain environments. “They are not discouraged by risk, they are shaped by it because they live with fluctuating currencies, changing regulations, and unpredictable markets,” notes Benjamin Mensah, Standard Bank’s Head of Private Banking for Africa Regions.

One of the most consistent themes across African markets from Nigeria to Kenya and Ghana is that the majority of UNHWI are first-generation wealth creators. Many see their hard‑earned wealth as something that needs to be protected, not taken for granted. But each market has its own unique dynamics:

Nigeria: Reputation above all else

In Nigeria, wealth is closely linked to reputation and legacy. A respected family name isn’t just about status; it directly affects business success. It can open doors to deals, partnerships, and new opportunities. As Benjamin explains, there’s a common belief that “a good name is better than riches,” highlighting how trust and credibility drive financial success.

“As more wealth moves into private markets, who you are and who you know matters even more. It’s not just about money. Reputation, relationships, and experience play a big role in getting access to the right opportunities. In many cases, these can be just as valuable as financial capital,” says Benjamin.

This is different from more transactional systems in developed markets, where deals are often based purely on numbers, contracts, and formal structures rather than personal trust and long-standing relationships.

Ghana: The rebuilding wealth after chaos

Ghana, long known for gold and cocoa, is seeing a shift in how wealth is built. While sectors like mining, cocoa, telecoms, and construction remain strong, many ultra-wealthy individuals are increasingly investing in commercial property. “Ghana’s wealthy are not shy when it comes to snapping up real estate. Real estate is one way the wealthy can touch their money,” explains Benjamin.

Real estate is also attractive because it steadily grows in value and protects wealth against the Ghanaian cedi’s volatility.

At the same time, there is growing interest in farmland, often as a side investment. This is notable given that younger generations have moved away from agriculture, leaving older wealthy individuals to spot new opportunities. However, complex land ownership systems still limit large-scale farming.

Ghana’s stable democracy and long period of peace have helped build investor confidence. As a result, a generation that started creating wealth in the 1990s is now using property gains not just to grow wealth, but to preserve it and pass it on to future generations.

Kenya: The regional gateway

Kenya has become East Africa’s business hub and a key base for family dynasties operating across the East Africa region. With easier business processes and strong support for foreign investment, it attracts wealthy investors running operations in markets like Ethiopia.

Much of the country’s wealth is driven by long-established family businesses, many now in their fourth generation. These families actively prepare heirs through overseas education and hands-on experience in the business.

Wealthy Kenyans investment choices are practical and balanced: shares in companies like Safaricom and major banks for steady returns. They buy government bonds for security, and property for long-term value, especially high-quality office buildings.

What’s common across these markets is that economic uncertainty, particularly currency volatility, has shaped a strong focus on protecting wealth. Many hold hard foreign currency, invest across borders, set up a presence abroad and prioritise flexibility. Increasingly, many wealthy African families are formalising succession plans, spreading assets globally, and building structures to preserve wealth across generations.