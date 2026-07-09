Innovation, investment and the next generation

The Summit will also shine a spotlight on entrepreneurship and investment in an era of exponential technological change.

International entrepreneur and author Christina Gerakiteys, whose book “Celebrating Success, One Failure at a Time” has inspired innovators around the world, will share lessons on resilience, innovation and building businesses that thrive through uncertainty.

Joining her is Dr Mark Nasila, a Singularity faculty member. One of South Africa's leading voices in AI and data science, Dr Nasila will explore how organisations can move beyond the hype surrounding artificial intelligence to unlock meaningful business value, while navigating responsible AI, data strategy and the leadership required to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

“Robotics is one of the clearest ways for people to see how quickly technology is moving from concept into real life,” said Shayne Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. “This year’s Summit will explore that shift from many different angles, from healthcare and finance to education, cybersecurity and entrepreneurship, while keeping the focus on what these changes mean for people, businesses and society.”

"We're reaching a point where almost every major conversation about the future includes robotics and artificial intelligence in some way," said Mic Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. "Whether you're a business leader, entrepreneur, educator, investor or student, understanding these technologies is becoming essential. This year's programme brings together people who aren't just talking about the future, they're actively building it, and that's exactly the perspective we want delegates to experience."

The Summit will also welcome back Tilly Lockey, the internationally recognised robotics pioneer and disability advocate, who will share her remarkable story of living with advanced AI-powered bionic arms and demonstrate how robotics is transforming human potential.

Adding to the conversation, Celiwe Ross, the Group Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer at Old Mutual said: "We are living through the moment where technology stops being something that happens to Africa and starts being something Africa shapes. That shift carries real responsibility - for institutions like ours, and for every leader in this room. The question is no longer whether robotics and AI will transform how people work, earn and build wealth on this continent; it is how we shape that transformation to unlock greater opportunity and prosperity for all.”

To inspire even more young innovators, Singularity South Africa is also offering free student tickets to experience the Summit in the metaverse. Schools, colleges, universities and individual students of any age are invited to apply online through the Singularity South Africa website, opening access to world-class ideas and conversations regardless of where they are based.

Further speakers and programme announcements will be revealed in the coming months.