The Making of generational wealth

Family Offices are no longer a quiet preserve of developed-world dynasties – Africa is catching up fast. As family offices surged worldwide in the past decade, Africa contributed significantly to that growth, especially in recent years.

This expansion is not surprising when viewed against the continent’s broader wealth story. Henley and Partners’ 2025 Africa Wealth Report projects that Africa’s millionaire population will grow by 65% over the next decade. And real-estate consultancy Knight Frank forecasts that Africa’s ultra-rich population will record the fastest growth by 2028, more than twice the global average.

Such rapid wealth creation naturally demands more sophisticated structures to preserve and transfer family fortunes.

These structures provide a psychological and strategic bridge between the entrepreneurs who built first-generation wealth and the generations who must preserve and grow it. “With so many African fortunes still in their infancy, family offices bring both governance and psychological security, giving founders the confidence that their legacies will endure and grow in the hands of those who follow,” said Stefan Viljoen, Head of Family Office at Standard Bank Wealth and Investment.

More than a finance hub

A family office is not simply another private bank or wealth manager. It is the family’s coordination centre, ensuring that the wealth and values of founders endure long after they step aside. In South Africa, two main models dominate: the single-family office, dedicated to one family only, and the multi-family office, such as the one Standard Bank Wealth and Investment operates. These serve several families but offer bespoke support for each family empire. Many family offices’ mandates go far beyond investment advice. They also manage fiduciary oversight, tax and succession planning, philanthropy, and the often-overlooked details of administration, from property management to travel logistics and even the family’s security.

“The true strength of a family office lies in the governance structures it creates. Many wealthy families already have trusts and wealth managers, but a family office introduces a more formal layer of oversight,” explained Viljoen.

This often means setting up committees and boards of directors to manage different areas of the family’s affairs, such as investments, philanthropy, estate planning, and the distribution of funds from family trusts. A CEO, typically a family member or an independent professional formally employed by the family, is also appointed to oversee day-to-day matters, from travel arrangements, to routine expenses and conducting complex inter-company and trust related compliance requirements for the family. A range of legal entities - from trading operations to wealth holding structures - is often at play and requires expert knowledge, skill and diligence to effectively manage the interplay between these structures and family members. All these structures form part of a carefully designed framework for decision-making and conflict resolution.

Preparing the next generation

Most African founders have vivid memories of building wealth from the ground up. For them, the family office is not just about ownership but also about turning ownership into stewardship. The aim is to pass on both assets and the discipline and values that created those assets in the first place. A distinctive feature of African family offices, compared to other markets, is the central role of storytelling.

“Founders place great emphasis on ensuring the next generation hears how the business was built. The younger generation hears about the setbacks endured, the long hours invested, and the resilience required, so that they inherit a mindset of responsibility rather than entitlement,” said Viljoen.

Furthermore, in Africa, the rising generation of heirs is more digitally savvy than their parents and eager to participate. Yet, many still have much to learn about the core business and investment principles. The family office plays a key role here, educating them in investment basics, tax, and governance, while also giving them a voice in shaping the family constitution or steering philanthropic projects. This early engagement is crucial for ensuring that both wealth and the values behind it are carried forward, especially as founders usually envision their heirs expanding the family’s commercial legacy beyond the original enterprise that created the wealth.

From ownership to stewardship

This vision becomes even more important when founders eventually sell or step back from their businesses. At that point, the proceeds are often channelled into a commercial endowment, a diversified pool of assets managed for long term growth, tax efficiency, and strong governance. Such endowments fund the family’s future, supporting education, philanthropy, and new ventures long after the original enterprise has been sold or transformed.

When channelling their money into new commercial endowments, African families tend to favour industries they know. For instance, property dynasties continue to back real estate while taking measured exposure to global listed equities. Speculative plays are kept small relative to the overall investment portfolio in order to protect the core wealth portfolio. Their focus is on continuity and stability more than chasing short-term gains.