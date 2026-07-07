Using risk for lasting impact

When advising Africa’s ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families, you often need to consider the manner in which they have built their wealth and the environment that has shaped their relationship with money, said Alan Wellburn, Head of Wealth Management at Standard Bank Wealth & Investment SA. Their mindset differs from that of families with generations of inherited wealth domiciled in Europe or the US.

Unlike their peers in developed markets, where “old money” can be traced back for six or eight generations, Africa’s wealthy are mostly self-made. Entrepreneurs in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and other African countries have built fortunes in volatile, emerging markets. Whether they are running a manufacturing plant in Johannesburg or a tech enterprise in Nairobi, their fortunes were forged by working hard and identifying opportunities in unpredictable economies.

As a result, African UHNW investors are acutely aware of risk. Their businesses are already exposed to political uncertainty, currency swings, and sector challenges. A steel magnate feels every micro-change in foreign exchange rates, and telecom founders know regulations can shift overnight. These risks are part of daily life.

It is precisely because of this exposure that their personal investment strategies lean toward global diversification. Once profits leave their businesses, the instinct is to protect and diversify family wealth. “The first step is converting earnings into hard currency and then investing offshore. This isn’t out of distrust of Africa, but it is a way to access stability and opportunities unavailable at home and geographically diversify their investments and wealth,” said Wellburn.

Opportunity beyond borders

Global diversification isn’t only about hedging risk. It’s also about gaining entry to industries and sectors that emerging markets cannot replicate. Africa may be a hotbed of mobile-money innovation, but it doesn’t have a Silicon Valley or a Nasdaq brimming with AI leaders. For an entrepreneur who has made their fortune selling steel or running a logistics network, buying shares in the next global technology disruptor is a way to participate in future growth that their domestic market cannot provide.

These are not capital-flight pessimists. They have a dual motivation; risk management and opportunity. This creates a nuanced investment psyche. They are pragmatic optimists who want their wealth to work across geographies and cycles.

Personal wealth vs. commercial risk

A key distinction lies in how these entrepreneurs separate their personal portfolios from their business ventures. Their commercial enterprises operate in the emerging-market reality; risk is baked in because that is where the opportunity was. But personal wealth is treated differently. Once profits leave the business, the strategy is usually more conservative. Many deliberately ring-fence a “core wealth” component sufficient to guarantee their lifestyle and that of their children, regardless of market movements. This firewall is invested for stability, often in hard-currency money-market funds, global bonds, or diversified equity portfolios. The remaining capital, outside that core, can be allocated more aggressively into local and global equity markets, private equity, venture investments or higher-volatility assets. But even that is always done within a carefully planned framework.

First-generational wealth vs. old money

First-generation wealth, which characterises most of Africa’s UHNW individuals, brings not only pride but also memory. These entrepreneurs remember the hustle: working three jobs, networking at night, fighting for market share. “They had to struggle; they faced hardships to build that wealth. They are still very much attached to how hard it was to start that business,” explained Wellburn.

Their lived experience drives a powerful desire to spare their children and grandchildren the same struggle. As a result, investment in education is almost universal. Whether it’s the best schools at home or an Ivy League degree abroad, education is seen as the ultimate “hand up”, an investment that yields returns in independence and opportunity. Many also help the next generation onto the property ladder or seed their first investment portfolios. This isn’t to create dependency, but to give them a running start.

At the same time, they are wary of the classic “shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves in three generations” proverb. The fear that family wealth might be squandered is often greater than the reality, but it shapes behaviour. They place a lot of emphasis on teaching their children the time value of money, the power of compounding, and the responsibility that comes with stewardship. “Part of the reason for this emphasis on teaching them the value of money is that they worked hard for it. So, they don’t want the next generation to be the one that spends all the money that has been made and preserved by past generations,” explained Wellburn.

This tends to be in contrast with the psyche of wealthy families in Europe or North America, where wealth is often inherited and institutionalised. A Swiss family with a chalet on Lake Geneva, horses for show jumping, and a multi-generational trust structure may have a very different relationship with risk. Having always known financial security, they may invest without the same instinct to ring-fence core wealth. The emotional memory of scarcity is absent, but in Africa, it drives most decisions.

For Africa’s entrepreneurs, capital preservation is instinctual. That’s why in some countries, like Nigeria, UHNW individuals are more likely to hold larger portions of liquid assets, such as hard currency, sometimes larger than a traditional asset manager might recommend. The stability that hard currency like the US dollar provides is a psychological counterweight to the volatility they face in their operating businesses.

Crypto, alternatives, and high-octane investing

The perception that all ultra-wealthy individuals chase hedge funds, crypto, or racy private equity is only partly true in Africa.

It’s a fact that, as net worth grows, so does access to alternative investments. But many African entrepreneurs already have significant exposure to private-equity-like risks through their own businesses. Rather than doubling down, they often prefer diversified listed equities, global funds, or cautiously sized allocations to alternatives.

Crypto is usually accessed through exchange-traded funds and remains a small slice of their portfolios, typically 2% or less. “Crypto is more speculative in nature, making

it difficult to calculate its intrinsic value. While some clients won’t go near it, it’s not to say the wealthy won’t touch it,” said Wellburn.

Instead, because today’s African UHNW individuals are far more informed than a decade ago, they’d rather invest more with global brands like BlackRock and JP Morgan, and they expect a seamless digital experience from any wealth platform. They seek partners that can navigate complexity – from tax regimes in multiple jurisdictions to cross-border inheritance rules and the nuances of owning property or investing in companies abroad. In their eyes, the real value of advice lies not in picking an outperforming fund but in providing a clear framework for allocating capital and making life decisions, whether it’s deciding whether to buy a flat in London or how to structure an intergenerational trust.