Not every smartphone is built to compete with flagships. Some are designed to deliver the features people actually use every day. HONOR's new X7e falls firmly into that category. It isn't chasing benchmark records or premium specifications. Instead, it focuses on long battery life, practical features and a reliable day-to-day experience.

After spending a week with the device, that approach makes a lot of sense.

The Battery Is the Story

Let's start with the feature that defines this phone: the 7,500mAh battery.

Battery life is often the biggest compromise on modern smartphones, but not here. Throughout a typical work week of meetings, emails, photography, social media updates, video calls and occasional video recording, the X7e consistently delivered enough power to get through long days without creating battery anxiety.

For journalists, content creators, students or professionals who spend most of the day away from a charger, that's one of the phone's biggest selling points. You stop thinking about battery life altogether, which is exactly what good battery performance should do.

When you eventually need to recharge, 45W Turbo Charging gets the battery back up quickly enough that plugging in during a coffee break makes a noticeable difference.

Storage That Simply Works

The review unit comes with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, and that combination feels well judged for the audience this phone is targeting.

During testing, there was plenty of room for photos, videos, work documents, downloaded content and everyday apps without ever feeling the need to manage storage or delete files. It's one less thing to think about, and for many users, that's exactly what they want from a smartphone.

Everyday Performance

Powered by MediaTek's Helio G81 Ultra processor, the X7e comfortably handles everyday tasks such as messaging, web browsing, streaming, navigation and social media.

This isn't a phone built for demanding mobile gaming or intensive multitasking, and those limits become noticeable under heavier workloads. Most buyers, however, are unlikely to push the phone that hard. For everyday use, performance remains smooth and dependable.

It is worth noting that this is a 4G-only smartphone. As more competitors begin introducing 5G at similar price points, its absence may matter to buyers planning to keep their device for several years.

A Smooth Display with One Trade-off

The 6.61-inch display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling feel noticeably smoother than many phones in this price category. Whether browsing websites, moving through social media feeds or switching between apps, the higher refresh rate gives the phone a more responsive feel.

Brightness is another pleasant surprise. Even outdoors, the display remains comfortably visible, making it practical for everyday use.

The trade-off is the HD+ resolution rather than Full HD. Text and images aren't as crisp as they would be on higher-resolution displays, but for streaming, browsing and general smartphone use, it rarely becomes distracting.

A Camera Built for Everyday Moments

The 50MP main camera performs well in daylight, producing natural colours and enough detail for social media, family photos and everyday photography.

Low-light performance is more modest, with image noise becoming noticeable as lighting conditions worsen. That's fairly typical in this price range and shouldn't come as a surprise.

The standout feature is the built-in AI Eraser. Instead of feeling like another AI feature added for marketing purposes, it proves genuinely useful. Removing a stranger from the background of a holiday photo or cleaning up distracting objects takes only a few taps and works surprisingly well for quick edits before sharing images online.

The Instant AI Button follows the same philosophy. Rather than overwhelming users with complicated AI features, it provides quick access to useful recommendations and tools that fit naturally into everyday use.

Built for Everyday Life

HONOR has also focused on durability.

With IP64 water and dust resistance together with 1.8-metre drop resistance, the X7e feels built to cope with real-world accidents, whether that's getting caught in unexpected rain or surviving the occasional drop onto a hard floor.

The inclusion of NFC is another welcome addition, allowing convenient tap-to-pay functionality and easy pairing with compatible devices.

The Trade-offs

Every budget smartphone involves compromise, and the X7e is no exception.

The HD+ display won't satisfy users looking for the sharpest screen, the Helio G81 Ultra processor won't appeal to serious mobile gamers, and the absence of 5G is perhaps the biggest omission at this price point.

Compared to HONOR's own X7, the X7e costs a little more, but it answers with a significantly larger battery, a smoother 120Hz display and improved brightness. Whether those upgrades justify the price difference will depend on what matters most to the individual buyer.

Who Is It For?

After a week with the X7e, I found myself thinking less about benchmark scores and more about the people likely to buy it.

This is the sort of smartphone that suits a university student who needs battery life that lasts through lectures, a small business owner managing emails and WhatsApp throughout the day, a parent looking for a dependable family phone, or anyone upgrading from an older device without wanting to spend flagship money.

Those are the users HONOR appears to have designed this phone for, and it delivers well against those expectations.

Overall

The HONOR X7e doesn't try to compete with premium smartphones, and that's precisely its strength.

It focuses on dependable battery life, practical AI features, everyday durability and an experience that simply works without unnecessary complexity. There are faster phones and sharper displays available, but they also come with higher price tags.