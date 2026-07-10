Amathole East Teachers Lead the Way in Inquiry-Based Science Education

Nearly 60 Natural Sciences teachers from the Amathole East Education District in Eastern Cape are strengthening their ability to inspire scientific curiosity and critical thinking in classrooms through an innovative inquiry-based science education programme.

The three-day programme, presented by Advancing Knowledge NPC (AK NPC) at the district offices in Butterworth from 30 June to 2 July 2026, equipped Intermediate and Senior Phase teachers with practical strategies to transform Natural Sciences lessons from the memorisation of facts into opportunities for investigation, discovery, and problem-solving.

The programme formed part of the South African Council for Educators (SACE)-endorsed short course, Inquiry-Based Science Education (IBSE01), allowing teachers to earn Continuing Professional Teacher Development (CPTD) points while developing classroom-based scientific teaching skills. The voluntary participation of teachers during the mid-year school vacation reflected their commitment to improving science education and learner outcomes.

Inquiry-based science teaching places questioning and practical investigation at the centre of learning. Instead of simply providing answers, teachers are encouraged to guide learners to ask questions, develop explanations, test ideas, collect evidence, and communicate scientific conclusions. During the programme, teachers experienced this approach first-hand through practical investigations across the four Natural Sciences knowledge areas: Matter & Materials, Energy & Change, Life & Living, and Planet Earth & Beyond.

SACE Provincial Coordinator Mr Tobani Mlokoti, who monitored several sessions, praised the programme’s implementation and the active involvement of teachers in inquiry-based activities. He highlighted the professional manner in which the course engaged teachers with Natural Sciences content and practical teaching approaches.

Ms Lizeka Mpoposhe, Head of Curriculum at the Amathole East Education District, emphasised the importance of the partnership between the district and AK NPC in supporting teachers and strengthening Natural Sciences education.

Prof Shaheed Hartley, Academic Head of Advancing Knowledge NPC, encouraged teachers to apply the inquiry skills developed during the programme in their own classrooms. “When learners investigate, question, and discover scientific principles for themselves, they become active participants in the learning process,” he said.

Ms Lulama Ntshaba, Manager of the Albertina Nontsikelelo Sisulu Science Centre, emphasised the importance of inquiry-based science teaching in strengthening teachers' practical understanding, scientific skills and classroom practice. She also reaffirmed the value of the partnership with Advancing Knowledge NPC in providing teachers with access to a SACE-endorsed professional development course.