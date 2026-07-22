Formula 1's luxury makeover is about more than champagne

The Maison also unveiled a contemporary interpretation of its historic Silver Jeroboam Trophy, nodding to a relationship with Formula 1 that dates back to 1950, when Count Frédéric Chandon de Briailles handed a bottle of champagne to the winner of the Reims Grand Prix. The spontaneous gesture became one of motorsport's defining traditions.

"At Spa-Francorchamps, victory has a special intensity for the drivers, the teams and the fans who share it," said Moët & Chandon president and CEO Sibylle Scherer. "Our role is to craft celebrations and experiences worthy of that emotion."

For South Africans, the announcement lands as conversations around bringing Formula 1 back to Kyalami continue. While no return has been confirmed, Formula 1's growing emphasis on premium hospitality and destination experiences suggests that hosting a Grand Prix is now about far more than staging a race. It is about creating an ecosystem of luxury, tourism and entertainment.