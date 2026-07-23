Gig Guide: Vusi Mahlasela at Jozi Gold, Amy Jephta brings A Good House to the Market Theatre and TX Theatre Hub returns to The Market Theatre

TX Theatre Hub Fest returns to The Market Theatre
Award-winning productions from Tembisa's thriving theatre scene will take centre stage at The Market Theatre when the TX Theatre Hub Festival returns from 23 to 26 July.
The four-day programme features five productions that have earned recognition on the national festival circuit, including Dark Magic, Chasing Laughter, Adam's Ale, Untitled Deeds and the new work Sinking.
Fresh from successful performances at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, the festival brings township storytelling to one of South Africa's leading theatre stages.The programme also includes free workshops for women in theatre covering directing, producing, administration and technical production, with advance registration required.
The festival continues the partnership between TX Theatre Hub and The Market Theatre, creating greater opportunities for independent theatre-makers to connect with wider audiences.
Tickets through Webtickets.
Vusi Mahlasela returns to the stage at Jozi Gold
South African music legend Vusi Mahlasela will headline this week's edition of Jazz at Jozi Gold on Saturday, 25 July, bringing his unmistakable voice and decades of storytelling to Braamfontein.
Known for music that reflects themes of hope, resilience and freedom, Mahlasela has long been one of the country's most respected performers, with an international career that has seen him share stages with some of the world's biggest artists.At Jozi Gold, audiences can expect a mix of well-loved favourites alongside a preview of songs from his upcoming album, Questions and Answers.
The concert forms part of Jozi Gold's Saturday jazz series, which continues to spotlight celebrated names and rising talent on Johannesburg's live music scene.The programme rolls into August with performances by Maleh, Keenan Ahrends, Abathwebuli Trio, Louis Mhlanga and Herbie Tsoaeli.
Book through Quicket.
Amy Jephta's acclaimed satire coming to Joburg
The Market Theatre will bring Amy Jephta's acclaimed play A Good House to Johannesburg from 6 to 30 August, marking its South African premiere after a successful run in the UK
Set in the seemingly peaceful suburb of Stillwater, the production follows a black middle-class couple who find themselves drawn into a neighbourhood dispute after a shack appears overnight.
As tension rises, the play unpacks race, class, belonging and the compromises people make to fit into exclusive spaces, using humour to tackle difficult conversations.
Directed by Jephta, the show features Nhlakanipho Manqele, Lesoko Seabe, Christine van Hees, Mary Anne Barlow, José Domingos and Conrad Kemp.Known for her sharp social commentary, Jephta blends comedy with biting satire in a story that asks who gets to belong and at what cost.
Tickets are through Webtickets, with discounts on preview performances, Wednesday shows and selected group bookings.