Gig Guide: Vusi Mahlasela at Jozi Gold, Amy Jephta brings A Good House to the Market Theatre and TX Theatre Hub returns to The Market Theatre

South African music legend Vusi Mahlasela will headline this week's edition of Jazz at Jozi Gold on Saturday, 25 July, bringing his unmistakable voice and decades of storytelling to Braamfontein.

Known for music that reflects themes of hope, resilience and freedom, Mahlasela has long been one of the country's most respected performers, with an international career that has seen him share stages with some of the world's biggest artists.At Jozi Gold, audiences can expect a mix of well-loved favourites alongside a preview of songs from his upcoming album, Questions and Answers.