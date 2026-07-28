Hillbrow's streets become a stage for freedom before Women's Day

As debates around who belongs in South Africa's cities continue, one Johannesburg arts project is responding not with slogans but with song, costume and collective imagination.

On 8 August, more than 350 children and young people will fill Hillbrow's streets dressed as birds for the seventh edition of Hey Hillbrow! Let's Dlala!. The annual public procession has quietly become one of Johannesburg's most enduring examples of art spilling beyond gallery walls and into everyday urban life.

Presented by The Windybrow Arts Centre and Shade, the theme of this year's procession is “Arise: and coincides with the eve of the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Women's March. Rather than commemorating the historic march directly, the project draws a connection between the women's fight against pass laws and contemporary ideas of movement, belonging and freedom.