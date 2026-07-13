Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards 2026 finalists celebrate South Africa's boldest women entrepreneurs

South Africa's entrepreneurial landscape has long celebrated disruption. But the finalists announced for the fifth Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards suggest that the country's most ambitious founders are no longer chasing innovation for its own sake. They are building businesses that begin with lived experience, whether that is navigating period poverty, recovering from illness, feeling unsafe on public transport or trying to access education in under-resourced communities.
The six finalists for this year's awards paint a picture of entrepreneurship rooted in solving everyday problems rather than creating luxury products or chasing Silicon Valley-style growth. Their businesses span manufacturing, beauty, transport, agriculture, sustainability and artificial intelligence but what binds them together is an insistence that commercial success and social impact do not have to exist separately.
Now in its fifth year in South Africa, the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards continue a global initiative inspired by Madame Clicquot, who inherited the champagne house at 27 and transformed it into one of the world's most recognised luxury brands at a time when women rarely occupied positions of business leadership. More than two centuries later, the award has evolved into a platform recognising women who are challenging convention in their own industries.
This year's established entrepreneur finalists reflect the breadth of the ambition.
Lindiwe Nkuna-Kgopa has built Africa's first industrial-scale sanitary pad manufacturing facility owned and operated entirely by women, transforming what was once considered a taboo conversation into a manufacturing business with national reach. Beyond producing sanitary products, her company is opening pathways for women to own brands in an industry historically dominated by multinational corporations.
For Nkuna-Kgopa, resilience has become as important as production capacity. During one of her company's most difficult financial periods, she secured more than R27 million in funding despite lacking traditional collateral.
"Our accounts were empty. Suppliers were at the door. My team was watching," she says. "I sat in my car outside the factory I had built from nothing and made a choice. Not to survive but to thrive."
Natural hair entrepreneur Sonto Pooe also built her company by questioning an industry norm. Nativechild emerged from a childhood experience that left her searching for healthier alternatives for textured hair long before the natural hair movement became mainstream. Today, the brand sits on shelves alongside multinational competitors, demonstrating that locally developed beauty products can compete on quality while speaking directly to African consumers.
Sustainability entrepreneur Xolile Mabuza has turned discarded rubber tubes into premium fashion accessories through Tendalo Trading. Her work reflects a growing shift among South African entrepreneurs towards circular economies, where environmental responsibility is embedded in the business model rather than treated as an afterthought.
If the Bold Woman finalists represent businesses that have matured, the Bold Future finalists reveal where the next generation of entrepreneurship may be headed.
Technology features prominently.
Pretty Kubyane's eFama platform uses artificial intelligence and data to connect farmers with buyers, while Tshaamano Mabuba's BuddyAI is bringing multilingual tutoring to WhatsApp, making AI-powered education accessible to learners who might never use expensive learning platforms.
Maambele Khosa's women-led e-hailing service, SheCab, responds to one of South Africa's most urgent social realities: women's safety. By employing women throughout the business, the platform is as much about creating economic opportunities as it is about changing how women experience public transport.
"One of my SheCab drivers received a life-changing career opportunity through a passenger she met during a ride," Khosa says. "That's when I realised SheCab is not just a transport service. It's a space where women see each other and choose to lift each other up."
Perhaps that is what distinguishes this year's finalists. Their businesses are personal but they are designed to solve collective problems. They emerge from moments of vulnerability, frustration or exclusion, yet scale the experiences into enterprises capable of creating jobs, changing industries and expanding access.
The winners of the 2026 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award will be announced on 15 July. But beyond the eventual trophies, this year's finalists point to a broader shift in South African entrepreneurship — one where boldness is measured less by risk-taking alone and more by the willingness to build businesses that respond to the realities people live every day.