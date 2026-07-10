Peach van Pletzen is balancing the joy and the dread

Peach has been making bold choices with his music for nearly 20 years, starting with his run as the frontman of indie rock band Yesterday's Pupil, which was followed by his years as a founding member of the Afrikaans rap group Bittereinder.

His collaboration with Nik Nax is just the latest chapter of a musical journey that has ranged across so many different genres and styles. As a producer he's created the sonic backdrops for everyone from Stogie T and Samthing Soweto to Jack Parow and The Kiffness.

I ask him if the style of music affects how he approaches working on a song, especially when it's in service of a different artist.

"My philosophy in the studio is more holistic rather than too clinical and technical," he tells me. "I believe you should do three takes, maximum. We start the song and try to finish it, especially if I'm working with other artists. We'll book time, then we'll talk about the song and then we'll start it and finish it on the same day. I think when you go in with intention, you make the best decisions and your gut instinct is the strongest in that phase.

"When you work on something and pop it back on the shelf and come back to it later, you almost lose that initial creative burst of what it wants to be. So I'm a fan of going in, working hard and trying to get the song to at least 90% completion by the end of the day, so that the last changes are just finishing touches as opposed to massive creative decisions."

The same sensibilities have also helped him excel as a composer for film and television, shaping the sounds for projects like Netflix crime thriller Ludik and Showmax youth drama Wyfie.

"When it comes to film scoring, every film or television show is different," he explains. "And sometimes I can lean into more darker sounds, which I also really love. The ironic thing is that Van Pletzen might make satirical and humorous music but I actually really love sad and dark music as well. I get to live that out in some of the film and television scoring I do.

"With Ludik, the score was quite dark and bass heavy and then Wyfie was more sensual and intense feminine energy. That's what I love about the music industry—even though you're working within the same field, you get to do so many different things. And I feel very lucky to be able to do that."

When I prod the musical omnivore about what music he's had on repeat lately, Peach rattles off a characteristically eclectic list, including the self-titled debut album from Nine Inch Noize, the collaborative project between legendary industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails and German-Iraqi electronic music producer Boys Noize.

It makes perfect sense that Van Pletzen would appreciate this kind of unexpected yet complementary fusion of sounds.

He also mentions Drake's Iceman, Labrinth's Cosmic Opera: Act 1, Slayyyter's Worst Girl in America, Lykke Li's The Afterparty and even the soundtrack for Apple TV comedy thriller Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed before extolling the virtues of British rock band Muse's 10th studio album The Wow! Signal.

"Believe it or not, I think this is their best work in the past decade," he says. "For any sort of older or ex-Muse fans, I can highly recommend this album. It's everything I think you love about Muse."

When I ask him about which artists in the country he thinks are underrated, Peach shouts out Hanna, a Zimbabwean-Ethiopian rapper and singer in SA as well as Emma B, a Johannesburg alternative pop singer-songwriter.

The debate about AI in music production is contentious and runs the gamut from people who think it will revolutionise the craft for the better on the one end and those who believe it will be the destruction of human creativity on the other.

I ask Peach where he falls on the spectrum.

"Look, I think two opposite things can be true," he says. "It is inevitable and a lot of people will use it. And you already see it with posters and marketing as well, billboards and restaurant menus and it's like it's all AI-generated photos. And then you can hear it with music as well.

"For me, personally, I think the rise of AI will also spawn the antithesis of AI, just like grunge music came out of the shadows of the '80s synth era, so people will also go back to real and raw approaches to making music. There'll be a group of people whose appreciation for authentic, real human emotion and art will be on the rise as well. And that's exciting.

"I have no real use for AI creatively because the creative process is sacred.