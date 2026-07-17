Francois van Coke on fatherhood, Fokofpolisiekar and finding new space

You've come a long way from the youthful rebellion of Fokofpolisiekar to being a husband and father making introspective music. How do you feel like you've evolved as a songwriter?

I think Fokofpolisiekar was also kind of introspective. The difference is it was me as much as I can be me but it's five of us in that thing. You know what I mean? My solo thing is completely my voice. In the band there's five voices that are very close to each other and very good mates but it's five different perspectives, not just one.

Our kind of ideals, the way we see the world and the way we see where we fit in is kind of the same as what it was. But I think we live completely different lives to when we started Fokofpolisiekar 23 years ago. I would hope it changed along the way because I don't think we would have survived it.

When we started the band we were trying to kind of liberate ourselves from our conservative upbringing. And we tried to push as much of ourselves into that process, like partying as hard as we possibly could and just saying the craziest things when we were together.

Trying to free ourselves from our upbringing and our history was kind of a process. I also think screaming at people for five years made me less angry. It was kind of a psychological process that we all went through. All of that kind of contributes to what we're doing today.

You've got the next edition of your Francois van Coke & Vriende that you started back in 2018 coming up in October this year. What can people look forward to?

That's my big baby. That's been my main show for the past eight years. I kind of work towards that and what I do in the year has an effect on that show. I try to just do special collaborations. I think this year is the eighth year we're doing it. We've done it in Pretoria every time and we also did two in Cape Town. This eighth one is going to be at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Everyone on the line-up is somebody I've written a song with and released it. That's the main criteria: We have to have written a song together and it has to be in the public sphere.

Some of these people I've been working with for a very long time, like Jack Parrow, who was kind of my first collaborator. That was like 2009. We did a song called Dans Dans Dans (Dance Dance Dance). And we've written a bunch of songs over the years together, so he'll always be on that line-up because he's very important to me.

We've also got Spoegwolf, Karen Zoid, Robbie Wessels, Early B, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Zaan Sonnekus, Neon Dreams, Van Pletzen, Tasché, Hunter Kennedy, Die Gevaar and, of course, Fokofpolisiekar.

It's just a very special show of people that have worked together on songs for the past 20 years and are all my friends. We hang out, we play these songs that we created together and just have a massive celebration of over 20 years of making music.

Beyond the live shows, what have you got in the pipeline?

I'm working on a bunch of songs. I'm going to release a single every month end until the end of the year and will be releasing a five-song EP that will be part of a series of projects. I'm releasing a song at the end of this month that's kind of a punk rock tune about just being scared of what the future holds.

What pushes you out of your comfort zone creatively and keeps you wanting to make music?

It's the need to create something out of nothing because that, I believe, is the most important part of being a musician. Obviously these days, there's not that much monetarial value in recorded music but that is what we do first and foremost. We need to write the songs that connect with people and I think that is what pushes me.

I work with a lot of people and the best part of creating the songs for me is when it's done, mixed and mastered and I'm lying in my bed with my headphones and listening to that master for the first time. That's what satisfies me.