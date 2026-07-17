Gig Guide: Mpho.Wav reworks Bongi Dube's Go Around, Linda Sikhakhane to perform at Jozi Gold Brewing Company and Gospel Music Spotlight returns

Mpho.Wav gives Bongi Dube classic a makeover
A beloved South African classic is heading back to the dance floor.Producer and DJ Mpho.Wav is set to release his Afro House rework of Bongi Dube’s Go Around on 24 July, breathing fresh energy into a song that first captured listeners 15 years ago.
Rather than reinventing the original, the remix leans into its emotive vocals while layering them with deep basslines, rolling percussion and atmospheric Afro House production.The result: a track that feels suited to festival stages, club sets and late-night playlists.
The remix has built a reputation before its release, with DJs regularly featuring it in live sets and audiences searching for the unreleased version online.
For long-time fans, it offers a fresh perspective on a familiar favourite, while introducing younger listeners to one of South Africa’s enduring songs through a contemporary electronic sound.Go Around (Mpho.Wav Remix) will be available on all major streaming platforms from 24 July.
Linda Sikhakhane set for an intimate jazz performance
Jazz lovers can look forward to an evening of world-class musicianship when acclaimed saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane performs at Jozi Gold Brewing Company in Braamfontein on Saturday, 18 July.
The performance marks a return to the venue where Sikhakhane established himself as a bandleader during the days of the iconic Orbit Jazz Club.Now home to the weekly Jazz at Jozi Gold series, the space continues to showcase some of South Africa's leading jazz talent.
Audiences can expect a set that blends contemporary jazz with African musical traditions, alongside an exclusive preview of material from Sikhakhane's upcoming fifth album.
Known for his expressive compositions, the Blue Note/Universal Music Africa recording artist continues to push the boundaries of South African jazz while remaining rooted in his heritage.
The performance starts at Jozi Gold Brewing Company, 81 De Korte Street, with tickets available through Quicket.
Legends and new stars at Gospel Music Spotlight
Gospel Music Spotlight 2026 arrives on 3 October at Carnival City, bringing together established favourites and emerging voices for an evening of praise and worship.
Curated by gospel veteran Jabu Hlongwane, the annual concert has become known for introducing promising new artists alongside recognised names.This year’s line-up includes Khaya Mthethwa, Sindi Ntombela, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Mthunzi Namba, Nozipho Phiri, Mnqobi Nxumalo, Mpumi Mtsweni, Xolisa Kwinana, Krethang Konese and Keke Phofolo.Audiences can also expect performances from 10 up-and-coming gospel singers.
Whether you're a lifelong gospel fan or simply looking for an uplifting live music experience, the concert promises an evening of powerful harmonies, heartfelt worship and community spirit.