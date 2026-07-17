Gig Guide: Mpho.Wav reworks Bongi Dube's Go Around, Linda Sikhakhane to perform at Jozi Gold Brewing Company and Gospel Music Spotlight returns

Mpho.Wav gives Bongi Dube classic a makeover A beloved South African classic is heading back to the dance floor.Producer and DJ Mpho.Wav is set to release his Afro House rework of Bongi Dube’s Go Around on 24 July, breathing fresh energy into a song that first captured listeners 15 years ago.

Rather than reinventing the original, the remix leans into its emotive vocals while layering them with deep basslines, rolling percussion and atmospheric Afro House production.The result: a track that feels suited to festival stages, club sets and late-night playlists.

The remix has built a reputation before its release, with DJs regularly featuring it in live sets and audiences searching for the unreleased version online.