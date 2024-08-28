Entrepreneur and change catalyst Lindokuhle Mnguni is the founder and director of Muuttua Water, a company that provides quality drinking water, creating job opportunities.
Her inspiration came from an article she read in 2021, which highlighted the severe water scarcity South Africa could face by 2025 if it does not implement the right infrastructure and projects. “The Finnish word ‘muuttua’, meaning ‘change’, resonates deeply with my belief that my purpose is to bring transformative change to people’s lives through the work I do,” she says.
Lindokuhle established Muuttua Water to provide a reliable solution for both the public and private sectors. She aims to drive meaningful change in the water industry and to increase the number of women company owners to address water issues on a larger scale, collectively.
Additionally, Muuttua Water offers skills and development opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs and unemployed people. Lindokuhle has contributed by ensuring that those affected by regular cuts have access to clean drinking water. She has also opened a water shop in Soweto, in Emdeni, where she was born, to support local access to clean water.
“As a young woman leading this initiative, I aim to bring balance to a male-dominated industry,” she says.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Muuttua Water
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- National Diploma in Public Management, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
- CSBD05 Small Business Enrichment Programme (short course), Joburg Business School
- Export Trade Training, Trade Forward Southern Africa
- Global Export Accelerator Programme, City of Johannesburg/ JCCI
- SMME Digital Skills Transformation Training, Huawei Technologies South Africa
- New Venture Creation Entrepreneurship Development Programme, Ubuntu Business School
Your greatest achievement
My greatest achievement has been starting Muuttua Water, a company dedicated to addressing our country’s water issues by providing high-quality drinking water and creating job opportunities. As a young woman leading this initiative, I aim to bring balance to a male-dominated industry.
Through this venture, I sought to offer a reliable solution for both the public and private sectors, ensuring access to clean, safe drinking water while contributing to long-term sustainability and community well-being.
Please give us a motivational quote that inspires you
Leadership is about inspiring others to believe in themselves and their ability to achieve more. It’s about creating an environment where everyone can excel. — Vusi Thembekwayo.