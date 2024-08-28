Bokang Rapatsa is the founder of Bokang’s Learning Academy and Bokang’s Reading Club. Bokang, who has a qualification in early childhood development, started the organisations in Moletji Makgodu, the Limpopo village where she grew up. She helps children with homework, assignments, projects, reading and writing, and also provides behavioural, social and emotional support. She assists pupils with diverse needs, helping them to improve academically and to learn to value education.
Growing up as an orphan, Bokang would often be punished for not doing her homework because, unlike many of her peers who got good marks, she had no one to help her with it. This affected her confidence.
“I realised that there was a need for an after-school programme … I started this initiative because I didn’t want the children from my community to go through what I went through.”
Bokang has won several awards for her contribution to community development, including being named a P&L Hardware Helping Hearts Community Hero. Bokang’s Learning Academy was named one of Sunday World’s Unsung Heroes.
“I want the generation that will come after me to know that education is important and that they should fill the gaps they see in their communities,” she says.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Bokang’s Learning Academy and Bokang’s Reading Club
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- I’m a qualified early childhood development practitioner, care worker
- English literacy, Mancosa
Your greatest achievement
I have won three awards as a community builder.
Please give us a motivational quote that inspires you
“Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.” — Sam Levenson