Transforming South Africa’s power grid, virtually

When rolling blackouts started nearly two decades ago, South Africans started investing billions of rands in rooftop solar panels, batteries and backup power but few imagined those household systems could one day function as a single power station.

Yet that is precisely the promise of Virtual Power Plants (VPPs), which are digital networks that connect thousands of distributed energy resources, allowing software to coordinate when electricity is generated, stored or consumed. Rather than building new power stations, VPPs use infrastructure that already exists.

National utility Eskom says VPPs could play an important role as South Africa’s electricity system becomes increasingly decentralised but they should complement rather than replace investment in new generation and transmission infrastructure.

Residents saving millions The concept is already being deployed in South Africa. Whether it becomes a cornerstone of the country’s energy transition depends less on technology and more on regulation.

Three years ago, Cape Town-based smart energy company Plentify connected 500 households through internet-enabled geyser controllers. Instead of relying on fixed timers, software determined when water should be heated.

According to Plentify, the demonstration reduced peak time-of-use electricity demand by up to 80%, doubled the amount of solar electricity used by geysers and reduced maximum demand by as much as 60%, while households continued to have hot water when they needed it. The trial also showed that coordinated smart controls could avoid the “comeback” surge typically caused when conventional ripple-control systems switch thousands of geysers back on simultaneously.

It wasn’t a one-off.

The company has since expanded the technology across 13 Balwin Properties estates, where about 9,000 intelligent geyser controllers coordinate water heating around periods of high solar generation. According to Plentify, the programme has increased solar energy used by geysers by 79%, reduced peak electricity consumption by 46% and lowered maximum demand by 36%, while residents have benefited from lower electricity costs without sacrificing hot water.