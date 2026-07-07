Beyond the build: Green jobs in SA’s renewables industry

90% drop in permanent jobs

An analysis of Oxpeckers’ #PowerTracker database reveals a consistent trend across renewable energy developments in South Africa: construction employment dwarfs permanent operational jobs.

According to the #PowerTracker map , out of the 65 projects where employment numbers were available, a total of 130,877 were construction jobs and this dropped by close to 90% during operations: only 16,561 translated into permanent or full-time jobs.

The majority of these are solar powered, followed by wind. Most of the projects mapped are in the Northern Cape, followed by Mpumalanga.

Adams Solar Park in the Northern Cape illustrates this trend.

According to the project’s developer, the SOLA Group, the project created 167 jobs during construction, with 63% filled by people from local communities. Once operational, however, employment was limited to six permanent positions in electrical maintenance, plant operations and security.

Speaking to Oxpeckers, Katherin Persson, the managing director at SOLA Group, explained that during construction the workforce peaked at approximately 170 employees.

“Throughout construction, a strong emphasis was placed on creating employment opportunities for surrounding communities, with local residents being prioritised for suitable roles wherever possible,” she said.

According to Persson, local workers participated in practical skills development programmes designed to equip them with experience in key areas of utility-scale solar project delivery.

“Training focused on electrical works, mechanical works and photovoltaic (PV) module installation, enabling local employees to contribute directly to the construction of the solar facility while developing transferable skills.”

She said that by combining structured on-the-job training with hands-on experience, the programme helped strengthen the long-term employability of local workers within South Africa’s growing renewable energy sector.

Similarly, Mulilo’s Longyuan De Aar 2 North wind farm supports around 45 permanent jobs after construction, highlighting the relatively small workforce required to operate a modern wind facility.

Redstone Solar Thermal Power Plant presents a different picture.

The project created more than 2,000 construction jobs, including around 400 reserved for local residents. Because concentrated solar power requires more complex operations than conventional solar photovoltaic plants, the facility is expected to sustain significantly more operational jobs than typical solar projects, at around 600 people.