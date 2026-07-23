SA cheetahs moved to Zambia as conservationists warn of ‘silent crisis’

While lions, elephants and rhinos dominate conservation headlines, cheetahs have been quietly disappearing from Africa’s landscapes.

Now, six South African cheetahs have been moved to Zambia in an ambitious bid to restore the species to Zambia’s Greater Luangwa Ecosystem, where it was last recorded in 1998 after disappearing from the landscape more than 30 years ago.

Olivia Sievert, the coordinator of the Endangered Wildlife Trust’s Cheetah Range Expansion Project, said cheetahs were disappearing rapidly across southern Africa, largely because most of the species’ remaining range lay outside protected areas where they increasingly came into conflict with people.

“At the moment, I would say that cheetahs have been facing a really silent crisis,” she said. “While a lot of the focus has been put on the other megafauna like elephants, rhinos and lions, cheetahs have been silently disappearing.”

The International Union for Conservation of Nature estimates there are about 6 500 mature cheetahs remaining globally. The species is listed as vulnerable, with populations estimated to have declined by about 37% over the past 15 years because of habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, illegal wildlife trade and declining prey populations.

Once widespread across Africa and parts of Asia, cheetahs now occupy only a fraction of their former range. “For a long time, the general public has put it at ‘oh, well, they’re just really elusive,’ but that’s not necessarily the case,” Sievert said. “And we’re seeing massive declines over the last few generations … incredibly concerning declines across their range.”

Southern Africa was once seen as a stronghold for the species, she said. “One of the most concerning things that we see in Southern Africa is that the vast majority of their remaining range is in unprotected land.

“So, they’re constantly at risk of coming into conflict with farmers and just our general infrastructure and that’s where we’re seeing a lot of our decline. If we want to see cheetah numbers be safeguarded or ideally increase, we really need to be increasing populations with large protected landscapes.”

Restoring cheetahs to the seven million hectare Luangwa Valley Ecosystem is a key step towards safeguarding the species as a whole, she said.

The last confirmed sighting of a cheetah in the ecosystem was in 1998, after successive anthrax outbreaks and other pressures are believed to have contributed to the species' disappearance from the landscape.