Cheetahs reintroduced to Eswatini

Four cheetahs have been successfully reintroduced to Eswatini, marking the return of the species to the kingdom after an absence of more than 35 years and raising hopes that cheetah cubs could soon be born there for the first time in decades.
The two male and two female cheetahs have been released into Royal Jozini Private Game Reserve as part of the Southern African cheetah metapopulation programme, a regional conservation initiative aimed at restoring and managing populations of the big cats across southern Africa.
Globally, fewer than 7 000 cheetahs remain in the wild, with about 1 000 individuals left in South Africa.
The reintroduction was carried out in two phases. In December 2025, two adult females were translocated from Nyosi Wildlife Reserve in the Eastern Cape and released into Royal Jozini the following month after quarantine and acclimatisation.
Conservationists say the females have adapted well, successfully hunting and establishing territories in the reserve. They were joined in April 2026 by two adult males from Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng.
After undergoing veterinary checks and acclimatisation, the males were released into the reserve and are being monitored through satellite and VHF tracking, as well as field observations.
The project partners say the males have been ranging widely across the northern and eastern sections of the reserve, while the females continue to thrive. Recent tracking data indicates that the males and females are occupying neighbouring areas, increasing the likelihood of breeding.
Historically, cheetahs occurred across much of Eswatini but habitat loss, persecution and declining prey populations led to their disappearance. The country’s last viable cheetah population is believed to have survived into the 1980s.
Conservationists say establishing a breeding population is the next key objective. If successful, the animals could contribute not only to the recovery of the species in Eswatini but also to the broader southern African metapopulation network.
The project involved collaboration between Royal Jozini Private Game Reserve, Nyosi Wildlife Reserve, Dinokeng Game Reserve, the Global Humane Conservation Fund of Africa, The Metapopulation Initiative, Kifaru Wildlife Veterinary Services and the Wildlife Emergency Fund, with support from conservation authorities in South Africa and Eswatini.
Royal Jozini was selected after discussions with The Metapopulation Initiative and a feasibility assessment found the reserve was well suited to support cheetahs, managing director Jay Azran says.
The 13 000 hectare reserve supports a range of prey species, including impala, nyala, wildebeest, kudu, warthog, duiker, steenbok and reedbuck. It was also considered a relatively low-risk environment for the species because it has no lions and only sparse populations of leopards and hyenas — predators that can kill cheetahs and their cubs.
“The selection process also includes prioritising areas with low predator competition risk for cheetahs,” Azran said. “This creates a relatively safe environment for cheetah recruitment and supports successful re-establishment of the species in the new ecosystem.”
The four animals represent the only cheetahs in Eswatini. Conservationists hope the population will eventually expand beyond Royal Jozini through a broader national metapopulation programme involving additional reserves and protected areas.
Arzan said the successful introduction of the cheetahs into Royal Jozini Private Game Reserve in the Kingdom of Eswatini marks a defining moment in Eswatini’s conservation history.
“For the first time in over three decades, cheetahs once again roam this part of our country, restoring an important piece of Eswatini’s natural heritage and strengthening our commitment to biodiversity conservation.”
While breeding is one of the project’s primary goals, success is not guaranteed. The males and females are now occupying neighbouring areas within the reserve and the first cubs could potentially be born before the end of the year.
However, Kulani Nyakane of The Metapopulation Initiative noted that first-time cheetah mothers are often less successful at raising their initial litters as they gain maternal experience.
The Metapopulation Initiative, which helped coordinate the translocation, has previously been involved in large-scale cheetah translocations across the region, including the export of South African cheetahs to India.
Nyakane said the animals were selected not only to establish a founder population but also to contribute valuable genetics to the wider southern African cheetah metapopulation.
“The males come from strong, well-established lineages known for good adaptation and high breeding success, which helps strengthen the population’s long-term genetic health.
“The females also add value as they are at an advanced stage of rewilding, meaning they are close to being fully integrated into natural conditions and can contribute effectively to future breeding and population growth.”
Overall, both groups bring important genetic diversity and support the long-term stability of the regional cheetah metapopulation, Nyakane said.
Cheetahs are generally considered low-risk carnivores in terms of human wildlife conflict. “To minimise any potential risks, all individuals are fitted with tracking collars and Royal Jozini has a dedicated full-time monitoring team that tracks the cheetahs on a daily basis.”
“Seeing these four cheetahs return to landscapes where they once disappeared represents more than the recovery of a species; it represents hope, restoration and a renewed future for cheetahs,” Nyakane added.