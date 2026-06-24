Cheetahs reintroduced to Eswatini

Four cheetahs have been successfully reintroduced to Eswatini, marking the return of the species to the kingdom after an absence of more than 35 years and raising hopes that cheetah cubs could soon be born there for the first time in decades.

The two male and two female cheetahs have been released into Royal Jozini Private Game Reserve as part of the Southern African cheetah metapopulation programme, a regional conservation initiative aimed at restoring and managing populations of the big cats across southern Africa.

The reintroduction was carried out in two phases. In December 2025, two adult females were translocated from Nyosi Wildlife Reserve in the Eastern Cape and released into Royal Jozini the following month after quarantine and acclimatisation.

Conservationists say the females have adapted well, successfully hunting and establishing territories in the reserve. They were joined in April 2026 by two adult males from Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng.

After undergoing veterinary checks and acclimatisation, the males were released into the reserve and are being monitored through satellite and VHF tracking, as well as field observations.

The project partners say the males have been ranging widely across the northern and eastern sections of the reserve, while the females continue to thrive. Recent tracking data indicates that the males and females are occupying neighbouring areas, increasing the likelihood of breeding.

Historically, cheetahs occurred across much of Eswatini but habitat loss, persecution and declining prey populations led to their disappearance. The country’s last viable cheetah population is believed to have survived into the 1980s.