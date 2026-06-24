Billions are flowing into South Africa’s green economy

Local participation Many small businesses struggle to access finance, secure credit facilities or raise capital needed to fulfil contracts.

“Even if local businesses have a contract, they do not have the finances to mobilise and start work. They do not have credit history and cannot access a line of credit,” said Jila.

Despite these obstacles, he believes local economic participation is essential.

“Ethically, I think it is only right that if we are bringing business into an area that the community benefits from it.”

Atlantis offers one example of how localisation can be built into renewable energy development. Yet, while local procurement and community participation are being prioritised in some projects, much of the equipment powering South Africa’s renewable energy transition is still imported.

A 2026 report by the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) found that localisation remains fragile. This is due to inconsistent enforcement, global supply chain pressures, fiscal constraints.

The IEJ’s research looked at independent power producers contracted under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP), which includes specific requirements for local ownership and socio-economic development. It also conducted an accountability audit of REIPPPP’s localisation promises, between 2011 (bid window 1) and 2024 (bid window 7).

Citing several examples, the audit demonstrated how localisation requirements have changed over time:

Hopefield Wind Farm , which fell under bid window 1, is one of REIPPPP’s earliest success stories, with a strong sense of community involvement and development. The wind farm supports at least six local communities, conducting a needs analysis on each one to address local skills gaps, build capacity and promote economic independence.

Meanwhile, Gouda Wind Facility (bid window 2) was the first wind farm in South Africa to have concrete towers instead of steel ones – these could be produced locally, unlike steel towers, which needed to be imported at the time.