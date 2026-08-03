A failed plastic levy: The need for a total an on single-use plastic bags

Every year, South Africans pull 8 billion single-use plastic carrier bags from supermarket counters - more than 100 per person. With less than 1% of these bags recycled the rest spill over into landfills and waterways, choke our marine life and degrade into toxic microplastics. South Africa ranks among the 20 contributors to marine plastic pollution worldwide, yet remains paralysed by a 22-year old plastic levy which has failed spectacularly. We cannot recycle our way out of a manufactured crisis.

The truth of the matter is that plastic pollution does not impact everyone equally. It is the most vulnerable among us who are forced to navigate the devastating realities of toxic emissions from open burning and contaminated resources. This stark inequality highlights a crisis where those least responsible for plastic consumption pay the highest price, turning a consumer convenience into a daily survival threat for marginalised groups.

Science is only beginning to understand the long-term effects of plastic on human health. Microplastics have been found in the air we breathe, the food we eat and even in our organs and blood. From production to disposal, our constant exposure and intake of plastic threaten the well-being of South Africans.

The illusion of progress: the failed 2004 levy In an attempt to minimise the environmental, social and health impacts posed by single-use plastic shopping bags, the South Africa government introduced a plastic carrier bag levy in 2004 requiring retailers to charge for plastic bags instead of distributing them for free.

The levy was supposed to be a groundbreaking step. By forcing retailers to charge for plastic carrier bags instead of freely distributing them, the government aimed to curb the throwaway culture and tackle the health hazards associated with plastic pollution. Instead, the 2004 levy became a convenient screen for retail giants like Pick n Pay, Shoprite and Checkers to shift a minor cost to the consumer, while successfully outsourcing their environmental responsibilities and continuing to distribute billions of bags annually.

While levy funds were initially ring-fenced to build waste facilities, boost recycling and clean up neighbourhoods, much of this money quickly vanished into the National Treasury's general fund. Instead of eliminating plastic waste, consumers are now paying hundreds of millions of rands for the convenience of carrying their groceries in petroleum-based plastic. Consequently, South Africa’s rivers, coastlines and communities remain choked by single-use plastics.

Voluntary corporate reduction has failed. Offering ‘reusable’ alternatives at the till while simultaneously wrapping naturally protected fresh produce like bananas in plastic film is greenwashing, plain and simple. The ultimate responsibility for this plastic tide belongs to the producers who profit from it and retailers - not the everyday South African forced to navigate it. We must stop treating systemic pollution as an individual lifestyle choice.

The African blueprint: Leading by example. South Africa is trailing behind a continent-wide movement; more than 35 African countries have instituted bans or strict legislation on single-use plastics. Kenya’s strict ban has eliminated an estimated 6.2 billion plastic bags from the regional waste stream.

South Africa has no reason to lag behind. Policymakers must transition from fees to total bans to ensure bag usage drops. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) must stop negotiating with polluters and put in place policies which protect human health by eliminating toxic plastics from our lives.

The South African government needs to eliminate single-use plastic carrier bags, for good. That’s why we call for a total legislative ban on single-use plastic carrier bags by December 2026. Investment is also needed in refill and reuse technologies, which have been proven to lower carbon emissions and cut single-use plastic waste by up to 70%. These systems prioritise durability, affordability, and circularity while significantly reducing raw material consumption.

Soft measures do not work. We cannot afford another 20 years of incremental failure. We will never be able to solve this crisis with ceremonial plastic levies, half-hearted waste management and cosmetic cleanups. To protect our environment, health and climate, it's time for South Africa to be bold. True sustainability demands the South Africa’s government eliminate the crutch of the checkout bag, not just put a price on it.