Graft, stereotyping fit like a glove

I love the television series The Wire. There are others who rate Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones highly but for me nothing beats The Wire. The series brought to the world’s attention the talent of so many superb actors, among them Idris Elba, Michael B Jordan, Sonja Sohn, Wendell Pierce and Malcolm Williams.

Every character has such deep and real backstories that they could command their own show. The dialogue is gritty and real.

The real genius of The Wire is how it explains corruption by peeling back the various layers of society and how they work for the benefit of one another that results in corruption becoming not just endemic but an integral part of how society is structured. Career ambition in the police or a politician fundraising for their campaign, inter-departmental competition and so forth work at times with and against one another, ultimately feeding and assisting the criminals and corruption.

The Wire is my guide as I catch the goings on and bombshells in the Madlanga Commission. I can relate or rather, better understand, how turf battles in the police, anger for not getting a promotion, junior members trying to curry favour with seniors and those seniors also possibly doing the bidding of others a lot more senior than them.

As the Madlanga Commission moves from Tshwane and Ekur-huhleni to the national sections of the police, we, South Africans, may be entertained but it is a tragedy.

We listen to the ridiculousness of witnesses who are adept at avoidance and obfuscation but cannot show us a commitment to the job they were hired to do.

The commission seems to confirm our worst nightmares about our inability to be good, honest and committed professionals.

Of course, we love the commissioners — retired Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga who is assisted by advocates Sesi Baloyi and Sandile Khumalo. The evidence leaders, who are essentially prosecutors, make us feel better about ourselves. They come across as the consummate professionals, who are aware of their commitment to be ethical and to jealously guard their integrity.

Before the Madlanga Commission, there was a sense of exasperation and forlornness when it came to presidential commissions. The term “commission fatigue” was coined. But the Madlanga Commission has won back the public’s trust in the usefulness of commissions.

The quarterly reports have assisted in this regard. Based on the reports and the testimony recorded, authorities have been able to begin arresting and charging some of the leading actors. The much-maligned Ekurhuleni municipality must be complimented for taking the lead and being the first to show that you can act on the evidence and argument presented in the commission.

But as good as the commissioners and evidence leaders have been, there is the nagging thought that it may be easier to judge and prosecute than to be judged.

Or is it that we do not do well with power? When we have it, we use it for selfish benefit and operate like those who came before. You know the classic Orwellian illustration in his seminal political satire book, Animal Farm, that the pigs that overthrew the farmers walked on two legs and became their oppressors.