Lithium mining in KwaZulu-Natal: ‘They don’t see us as human beings

Ownership The select committee report called for increased transparency around the mine, noting that Section 32 of the Constitution “guarantees access to information, which is crucial for indigenous communities in the context of mining operations on or near their land”.

However, activists say that the ownership structure of the Highbury mine makes it difficult to track the promised benefits, negative impacts and corresponding decisions from the mine management.

Looking into the ownership structure through publically available information reflects that SA Lithium is wholly owned by Australian mining company AVL, according to a 2025 AVL annual report.

Aligro Africa's branding is predominately displayed on the Highbury mine while its website lists the Highbury mine as a joint-venture project.

However, R-TEK International, an industry consulting group based from a tax-free zone in Dubai, “drives the sales and logistics efforts of the [Highbury] project”, according to its website.

In trying to untangle the structure to determine how to direct concerns, address issues and ask questions, Cele asked: “Who is the top one? We really want to know the top one [who makes the decisions], so we can go and talk to him.”

In line with obligations set out under the South African Mining Charter to broaden the economic benefits of mining, Amandla Consortium is the project’s broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) partner, according to Aligro Africa’s website. Aligro Africa operates the Highbury Community Trust in partnership with the Amandla Consortium, for the stated aim of local economic investment.

Aligro Africa’s website states that Amandla Consortium receives a preferential dividend from the Highbury mine. The SLP signed in 2024 states that the trust owns 5% of the Highbury mine.

However, the trust has no website and a review of the municipality’s IDPs reflects no mention of the trust or its activities to promote development.

Residents and campaigners say that there is no transparency around the trust: “I’ve never seen them do anything,” said Dladla.

SA Lithium did not answer requests for details on the trust’s activities for local economic development.

Mining campaigners say the lack of transparency around the SLP, company ownership and decision making around mining is part of a larger trend which makes it difficult for residents to track their right to public participation, economic benefit and a safe environment:

“It's always the case. [across mining ventures] Uzumbe is not a unique case. [In] how many of those projects [does] the community benefit?” asked Dladla.

Requests for clarification on the mine’s ownership structure went unanswered by SA Lithium.

The M&G sent detailed questions to the DMPR to find out whether the department has conducted compliance visits in relation to the trust and the SLP at the Highbury mine recently. The department did not provide answers at the time of publication, despite promises to do so.

However, SA Lithium says it complies with environmental laws and legal obligations of local socio-economic benefit: