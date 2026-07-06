Lawyers swop robes for hiking boots as new initiative tackles burnout

Amid growing concern over burnout and poor mental health in the legal profession, a new initiative aimed at helping lawyers connect outside the workplace has launched its first in-person event in Pretoria.

The Pretoria Hike & Connect, part of the Happy Lawyers Project, brought legal professionals together at Groenkloof Nature Reserve over the weekend for hiking and discussions on wellbeing.

The founder, Simone Gray, said the project was created to provide a safe space where lawyers could speak openly about their well-being, mental health and the realities of legal practice without fear of stigma.

“Most importantly, we want to create a space where people feel less alone and comfortable seeking mental health support.”

She said the legal profession was characterised by long hours, high pressure and elevated levels of anxiety, depression and burnout. The International Bar Association’s 2021 wellbeing survey had found that one in three respondents said work had a negative or extremely negative impact on their health.

Gray said South African lawyers, as in other countries, worked in a high pressure environment, facing “long working hours and limited focus on mental health”.

The Happy Lawyers Project was founded on the belief that “lawyers deserve to thrive, not just survive”.

“We want to advocate for building a profession that values humanity alongside excellence, where it is possible to do meaningful work without sacrificing one’s mental and emotional wellbeing, recognising that professionals who are happy, perform better.”

As part of the initiative, the project offers an online support group community, where members can reach out for support when struggling mentally.

“We also regularly share mental health-related information in the group. We have hosted several webinars aimed at destigmatising conversations about mental illness and sharing practical tools for dealing with anxiety and depression in the legal field,” Gray said.