Malema denies role in plot to oust former intelligence inspector-general 

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has denied allegations that he conspired to remove the then-intelligence inspector-general Setlhomamaru Dintwe in an alleged conspiracy with suspended crime intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan and businessman Muhammad Sayed.

In an affidavit submitted to the Madlanga Commission, Malema responded to questions arising from WhatsApp exchanges between Khan and Sayed.

“I deny that I conspired to orchestrate the removal of Dr Dintwe," he said.

The commission heard that Khan used Sayed as an intermediary to communicate with Malema and channel draft parliamentary questions through the EFF leader.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson told the commission that the arrangement raised concerns about a possible quid pro quo between Khan and Malema.

Chaskalson argued that Khan used the EFF to attack rivals in parliament and gain protection from disciplinary processes. In exchange Malema was assisted in procuring contracts through the Bertobrite company in Tshwane.

Khan, who is on bail on charges relating to an alleged illicit precious minerals syndicate, has not yet testified before the commission. He is reportedly recovering in hospital after surviving an alleged assassination attempt outside his Houghton home.

His legal representatives have continued to participate in proceedings while evidence leaders present the allegations against him.

"I evidently cannot confirm whether these extracts are a true recordal of their engagements or the authenticity of those extracts," Malema said.

He said that without clarity on the authenticity of the chats and the basis on which he was implicated, he was unable to "meaningfully respond in [his] defence".

According to evidence presented before the commission, Khan prepared draft questions probing Dintwe's alleged relationship with convicted drug dealer Timmy Marimuthu. The questions were later placed on an EFF letterhead and submitted in parliament.

Chaskalson argued that the purpose of the questions appeared to be to trap Dintwe into providing misleading answers to parliament and create grounds for his removal.

Malema, however, rejected the allegations that he played any role in a campaign against Dintwe.

He said information received from sources formed part of his work as an MP.

"In any event, I regularly receive information from various sources, some covert, some public, that relates to my work as a member of parliament."

Malema said he had publicly disclosed some of the relationships and information referred to in the commission's evidence.

"As an example, I voluntarily stated at the EFF 10th-year celebration event, which was perhaps the most widely publicised EFF event, that Mr [Adriano] Mazzotti, who is the CEO of Carnilinx, donated funds that helped register the EFF."

He added that it was also publicly known that his wife had lived in the same residential complex as Mazzotti.

Malema further defended his interactions with senior law enforcement officials, saying the engagements were consistent with his parliamentary oversight responsibilities.

He cited his meetings with KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi regarding the investigation into the murder of rapper AKA.

"I have met with General Mkhwanazi, who shared with me the investigation about the murder of a popular artist known as AKA. It is my concern and indeed my interest to receive information about the working of our public service officials whom I have a task of holding to account."

Malema said that receiving information from public officials could not, in itself, be viewed as improper.

He said there was nothing incriminating about obtaining information that assisted him in holding public officials accountable.