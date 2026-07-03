Learning from Chinese socialism

As Chinese President Xi Jinping this week delivered a landmark address at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), a leading South African international relations expert said the CPC milestone demonstrated an accomplishment of the only governance system, which has become a successful alternative to Western multi-party democracy.

Jinping has pledged to strengthen the military, combat corruption – declaring a push towards a complete reunification with Taiwan to be an unshakable historical commitment.

University of South Africa professor emeritus of international, comparative and constitutional law, André Thomashausen, lauded China for having over the past five decades lifted a population of 1.4 billion out of abysmal poverty - from 960 USD gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in 2000 to over 14.000 USD GDP in 2025.

Thomashausen said the 101 million members of the CPC, constituted “a competition pyramid of skills and leadership accomplishment - resulting at its top seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, that is the collective presidency of China”.

He described socialism with Chinese characteristics views, as “a sea welcoming all rivers”.

“CPC pillars of strength are the uncompromising enforcement of allegiance to its set goals and objectives - its capacity to review and adapt its decisions, as shown in the current directive that all endeavours must bring about modernisation,” said Thomashausen.

On South Africa drawing key lessons from the CPC legacy, he said: “From the CPC, SA can learn that progress cannot be achieved without discipline and consequence management.”

For Taiwan in the coming years, the fundamental choice will be “whether to give up its current multi-party governance system and re-join China, or to prevail as the outpost of Western influence in Asia”.

In his speech, Jinping said 105 years ago - amid the great awakening of the Chinese people, the nation - and amid the close integration of Marxism-Leninism with the Chinese workers’ movement – “the Communist Party of China came into being in response to the call of the times”.

“From then on, the Chinese people and the nation had the most reliable backbone, and China - beset by internal troubles, external aggression, impoverished and weak - opened a historic great change that turned the world upside down.

“One hundred and five years of unremitting struggle have fundamentally changed the future and destiny of the Chinese people.

“Our party led the people through magnificent and great struggles, overthrew the three mountains of imperialism, feudalism, and bureaucrat-capitalism - establishing a new China in which the people are masters of the country.

“The people thoroughly ended the history of the semi-colonial and semi-feudal society of old China - realising the historic leap in people’s lives from insufficient food and clothing, to general moderate prosperity and then to moderate prosperity in all respects.

“Today, the Chinese people have firmly grasped their destiny in their own hands and are striding towards an even better future with an attitude of confidence, self-reliance and self-strengthening,” said Jinping.

China, he said, has completed the process of industrialisation, which has taken developed countries several hundred years to complete – “creating the two great miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability”.

The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation was “unstoppable and shows an unprecedentedly bright prospect”.

Jinping said 105 years of unremitting struggle have demonstrated “the powerful vitality of Marxism”.

He said: “Our party has persisted in combining the basic principles of Marxism with China’s concrete reality and our excellent traditional culture.

“This has continuously advanced the Sinicization and modernisation of Marxism and has formed Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, with the important Thought of Three representing the Scientific Outlook on Development.

“The Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, greatly enriched and developed Marxism.

“Today, the flourishing vitality and vigorous energy of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, have fully tested the scientific nature and truth of Marxism.

“This has fully displayed the people-centered nature and practical nature of Marxism - fully manifesting the openness and contemporary character of Marxism.”

Paying tribute to struggle veterans, Jinping said all achievements we by China over the past 105 years were “the result of generation after generation of Chinese communists, uniting and leading the Chinese people in unremitting struggle”.

“At this moment, we deeply cherish the memory of Mao Zedong, Zhou Enlai, Liu Shaoqi, Zhu De, Deng Xiaoping, Chen Yun and other veteran revolutionaries - as well as Comrade Jiang Zemin.

“We deeply cherish the memory of the revolutionary martyrs and people of lofty ideals who, one after another, sacrificed and dedicated themselves for national independence, people’s liberation, national prosperity and the people’s happiness.

“Their great achievements for the country and the nation will be recorded forever in history.

“Their noble spirit will be forever remembered in the hearts of hundreds of millions of people,” said Xi.

He added: “People are the creators of history and the true heroes.

“On behalf of the Party Central Committee, I extend lofty respect to the people of the whole country and people from all sectors who are striving on all fronts!

“I extend sincere greetings to compatriots in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, compatriots in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Taiwan compatriots and overseas Chinese compatriots.

“I extend heartfelt thanks to all peoples and friends of all countries who live in friendship with the Chinese people and care for and support China’s revolution, construction and reform.

“Great achievements depend on lofty aspirations, with great undertakings depending on diligent effort.”

Cautioned Xi: “We must actively respond to the risks and challenges on the road ahead.

“China’s development is now in a period in which strategic opportunities, risks and challenges coexist, in which uncertain and hard-to-predict factors are increasing - requiring readiness at all times to withstand major tests of high winds, rough waves and stormy seas.

“On the new journey, the whole party must strengthen awareness of potential dangers, adhere to bottom-line thinking, carry forward the spirit of struggle, enhance the ability to struggle, better coordinate the domestic and international overall situations.

“We have to coordinate development and security, improve the ability to scientifically foresee changes, promptly perceive risks, effectively respond to challenges - ensuring that the great ship of Chinese rejuvenation cuts through the waves, advancing steadily and far.”

Jinping called for the strengthening in confidence and continuation of the struggle.

“We must persistently advance full and strict governance over the Party.

“Full and strict governance over the party is always on the road.

“On the new journey, we must fully implement the thought on party building in the new era, implement the general requirements for party building in the new era.

“A strong country must have a strong military; only when the military is strong can the country be secure.”

He called for a full implementation of the party’s thought on strengthening the military in the new era.

“We should implement the military strategic guideline for the new era, uphold the party’s absolute leadership over the people’s armed forces, unswervingly follow the path of strengthening the military with Chinese characteristics, comprehensively advance political military building, reform-based military strengthening, science-and-technology-based military strengthening, talent-based military strengthening and law-based military governance.

“We should advance the modernization of national defense and the armed forces with high quality, achieve on schedule the centenary goal of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army - accelerating the building of the people’s armed forces into a world-class military, resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and development interests - making greater contributions to safeguarding world peace and development.”

Promoting the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao was “an inherent requirement of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”.

“On the new journey, we must fully, accurately, and unswervingly implement the principles of One Country, Two Systems, Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong, Macao people administering Macao, and a high degree of autonomy, implement the principle of patriots administering Hong Kong and patriots administering Macao.

“This will improve the effectiveness of law-based governance in Hong Kong and Macao - promoting the economic and social development of Hong Kong and Macao.”

Resolving the Taiwan question and realising the complete reunification of the motherland was “the historical task to which our party is unswervingly committed and the common wish of all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation”.

Said Jinping: “We must deeply implement the party’s overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era - upholding the One-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, uniting the broad ranks of Taiwan compatriots, deepening Cross-Strait exchanges, cooperation and integrated development.

“We are determined to resolutely strike against Taiwan independence separatist forces, oppose interference by external forces and firmly advance the great cause of the reunification of the motherland.”

Young people were “the fresh force for realising the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”.

“The whole party must attach importance to young people, care for young people, support young people and create conditions for young people to grow and become talented.”

Despite its glorious 105-year history, Jinping said the CPC “must by no means become arrogant, complacent or stop moving forward”.