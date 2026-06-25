Editorial: Thank you, Bafana Bafana

Thapelo Maseko. That’s the name. If you didn’t know him until the morning of 25 June 2026, now you do.

His name will be etched in the annals of history as the man whose solitary goal against South Korea wrote history for South Africa, with Bafana Bafana qualifying for the last 32 knockout stages of the 2026 Fifa World Cup for the first time.

The country relived 1996, when Bafana Bafana won their first Africa Cup of Nations during the euphoria of Nelson Mandela’s release and the democratic transition.

Defying critics in Mexico on Thursday, Bafana Bafana gave a heroic performance.

The achievement is a profound cultural moment that has reignited a sense of pride and national unity when we needed it most.

For years, South African football fans have weathered the storm of near-misses, administrative heartbreaks and tournament absences.

We watched other African giants stride confidently across the global stage while our beloved national team struggled to find its identity.

This qualification changes the narrative. Hugo Broos and his squad have proved that South African tactical intelligence, raw skill and unyielding determination can stand toe-to-toe with the best in the world.

By navigating a gruelling group stage, the team have earned the respect of the global footballing community and restored our rightful place in the international arena.

Beyond the pitch, the impact of the success is immeasurable.

Football has a unique, almost magical ability to cut through social divisions and bind a diverse nation together. The sight of strangers hugging in fan zones, the deafening roar of vuvuzelas echoing through the night and the sea of green and gold jerseys flooding workspaces represent a shared joy that transcends daily struggles. It provides a powerful reminder of what South Africans can achieve when moving forward with a singular, unified purpose.

The historic run will inject massive inspiration into the grassroots levels of the domestic game.

Millions of boys and girls kicking deflated balls on dusty pitches have local modern heroes to look up to. They no longer have to look exclusively to European leagues for inspiration; they can see their own dreams reflected in the work ethic of the Bafana Bafana squad.

The economic boost to local businesses, sports bars and merchandise vendors adds a welcome silver lining to this winter of football euphoria.

The knockout rounds await, bringing with them a higher tier of pressure and even tougher opposition. Regardless of what happens, the team have won the most important battle: they have made South Africa believe again.