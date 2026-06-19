Billions promised, millions expected: Malawi's mining boom fiscal gap

As foreign companies advance projects worth tens of billions of dollars in critical minerals, Malawi's fiscal watchdog projects the government will collect roughly $19 million (R313m) from the entire mining sector this year.

Official documents, company disclosures and civil society records point to structural weaknesses in the contracts and oversight mechanisms that were meant to close the gap.

In July 2024, at a ceremony convened by Malawi's Presidential Delivery Unit, government officials signed Mining Development Agreements (MDA) with Lotus Resources, Lancaster Exploration and Globe Metals & Mining.

The Ministry of Mining described the arrangements as "a win-win product" that would reshape and strengthen the country's economy.

The ceremony was treated as a milestone in Malawi's emergence as Africa's next critical minerals destination.

But the ninth report of the Malawi Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Mweiti), released in April 2026, offers a different frame of reference.

Drawing on International Monetary Fund (IMF) fiscal revenue modelling applied to six active mining projects, the Mweit report projects that Malawi's government will collect about $19m from the mining sector in 2026.

Even by 2036 and under the most optimistic scenario, the sector would represent no more than 17% of general government fiscal revenues, with average annual mining revenue of $300m, a figure the report notes falls short of the country's 2026/27 fiscal deficit.

The gap between the two narratives, investment ceremony and fiscal projection, is the accountability question that runs through Malawi's emerging extractive sector.

The numbers underlying each position are not in dispute.

Sovereign Metals, backed by Rio Tinto's strategic 15% stake acquired in 2023, holds what a Definitive Feasibility Study described as the world's largest natural rutile deposit at Kasiya, with projected revenue of $16.2 billion over an initial 25-year mine life.

Lindian Resources is advancing the Kangankunde rare earths project, holding ore reserves of 23.7 million tonnes at about 3% total rare earth oxide, supporting an estimated 45-year mine life.

Globe Metals has commenced early construction at its Kanyika niobium project, with a feasibility study projecting lifetime Ebitda of $4.9bn.

Lotus Resources has resumed uranium production at Kayelekera in Karonga, having recently secured $38.5m in South African bank financing.

The figures come from company-commissioned feasibility studies, ASX disclosures and government-facilitated announcements. They are, in investment terms, credible.

The question the Mweiti report raises is a different one: whether the fiscal architecture governing the projects is capable of translating the wealth into public revenue.

The documentary record suggests grounds for concern and a historical pattern against which the arrangements should be read.

Between 2009 and 2014, Paladin Energy produced about 11 million pounds of uranium at Kayelekera, briefly lifting the sector's contribution to GDP to 10%.

But a 2015 audit by ActionAid concluded that during that period, Malawi lost $43m in revenue through a combination of discretionary tax concessions written into the MDA and tax planning that routed payments through a Dutch subsidiary, exploiting Malawi's double taxation treaty with the Netherlands.

The royalty rate negotiated for Paladin was 1.5% of sales for the first three years, later raised to 3%, against the standard statutory rate of 5%. ActionAid calculated that the reduced royalty arrangement alone cost Malawi $15.635m.

By 2024, the sector's contribution to GDP had fallen back to 0.7%, according to the Malawi Government Annual Economic Report 2025.

It is in this context that the terms of the 2024 Lotus Resources MDA carry significance.

Disclosed partially through a company press statement after the signing ceremony, the terms include a royalty rate of 5%, a corporate tax rate of 30%, and a 10-year stability period during which the fiscal regime cannot be altered.

They also include an exemption from the Malawi Resource Rent Tax, described in the agreement itself as "not fit for purpose", to be replaced by an unspecified alternate supernormal profits tax, with a waiver in force until that replacement mechanism is legislated.

As of April 2026, no such legislation has been passed. The Resource Rent Tax is the mechanism designed to capture a share of exceptional profits when commodity prices produce windfall returns.

Its removal, before an alternative instrument is operational, creates a structural gap in revenue capture at the precise moment Lotus has secured financing and resumed production — and at a time when global uranium prices have risen significantly.

Civil society organisations drew the comparison to Paladin explicitly.

Rev Baxton Maulidi, described by his organisation as the All Africa Conference of Churches Economic Justice and Accountability champion in Malawi, publicly demanded disclosure of the Lotus MDA after its signing, stating that the government had "blatantly disregarded ActionAid Malawi's explicit recommendations to ensure mining agreements are subjected to public and parliamentary scrutiny before being signed".

No formal parliamentary debate on the MDA terms is recorded in available public documents.

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives submitted requests under the Access to Information Act for full disclosure of the mining agreements in early 2026. The Malawi Minerals Regulatory Authority provided only partial responses.

The full text of the Lotus Resources and Lancaster MDAs has not been published on any government portal examined for this investigation.

The fiscal and transparency concerns intersect with documented community-level disputes.

The Kanyika community in Mzimba district in northern Malawi, where Globe Metals has been active since 2006, filed records with the Southern Africa Litigation Centre alleging that initial prospecting proceeded without prior consultation.

Residents were relocated from the area on undertakings that resettlement and compensation would be completed by 2012.

In subsequent years, 240 families reported they had not received the agreed compensation. The community threatened legal action against the government and the company.

Globe Metals has since signed a Community Development Agreement under the Mines and Minerals Act 2023. Its corporate communications describe "strong relationships built through the CDA, ensuring tangible benefits in education, healthcare and local enterprise."

The underlying compensation dispute has not been resolved in any publicly available record.

A 2025 peer-reviewed study drawing on 371 respondents across five mining districts found that 72.8% of community members living near mines were unaware of the policies and regulations governing the sector.

The study concluded that while the legal framework provides a platform for community participation, implementation remains weak, rendering it, in the authors' assessment, "ineffective".

The broader significance of the revenue question extends beyond Malawi's fiscal position.

Rutile, rare earths, uranium and niobium are all classified as critical minerals by the US and the European Union, with accelerating demand from electric vehicle supply chains, wind energy systems and advanced manufacturing.

The involvement of Rio Tinto in the Kasiya project and the financing structures linked to the Kangankunde development bring international institutional actors with their own governance obligations into the accountability framework.

Malawi is simultaneously carrying a fiscal deficit of 9% of GDP in 2026/27, with the IMF engaged on debt management. The question of whether the country captures adequate long-term revenue from its mineral endowment is therefore not solely a domestic governance question.

It has direct relevance to the positions of development banks, donor governments and multilateral creditors with stated commitments to resource revenue transparency in the countries where they operate.

The Malawi government has maintained, through the Ministry of Mining and the Presidential Delivery Unit, that the 2024 agreements represent a new era of structured and transparent investment.

The Mines and Minerals Act 2023 introduced Community Development Agreements and established the Malawi Minerals Regulatory Authority, which states that all active licences are publicly accessible.

Sovereign Metals had not yet signed an MDA for Kasiya as of April 2026. Negotiations are described as ongoing.

The Mweiti mechanism, designed to track the relationship between mineral extraction and public revenue, has produced nine reports for Malawi. Its most recent confirms the scale of the revenue gap.

Whether the governance structures in place represent a meaningful structural improvement over the arrangements that governed the Paladin era cannot be determined from the disclosures currently available.

The determination requires the full text of the signed agreements, a legislated replacement for the waived Resource Rent Tax and a resolved account of outstanding community compensation. None of the conditions is presently met.