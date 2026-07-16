Two-horse race to Zambian August poll

Matters of the stomach As in 2021, the economy remains the dominant election issue.The election is seen as a referendum on Hichilema's economic reforms.He inherited a country that had defaulted on its external debt, with credit rating agencies having downgraded Zambia to "junk" status.The copper mining industry was also in disarray.

Hichilema says his administration has restructured 94% of Zambia's sovereign debt, reducing annual debt servicing obligations from $2.3 billion (R38bn) to $900 million.He says the $1.4bn in savings is being redirected towards social sectors.

Over the past five years, the government says it has recruited 45 000 teachers, built thousands of new classrooms, introduced free education, bringing 2.5 million more learners into the education system.It also says 18 000 health workers have been hired and several hospitals constructed.Major roads have been paved.More than 1.5 million people are benefiting from the Social Cash Transfer programme.

The government says inflation has fallen from 24% in August 2021, when Hichilema took office, to 6.5% in June 2026.There is resurgence in the mining industry with a reported $12bn in new investment, the exchange rate has stabilised and foreign exchange reserves have increased to $6.5bn.

But the opposition argue that macroeconomic gains mean nothing if they don't improve the lives of the people.Mundubile has dismissed the government's macroeconomic story as "big English" while the masses were hungry.He promised that once elected, he would dip into the reserves to resolve what he sees as pressing economic challenges.Supporters cheered him; critics doubted his understanding of economics.

Hichilema and the opposition agree that the cost of living remains unacceptably high but they differ on the reasons.The opposition portrays it as evidence of failed economic management and government incompetence.Hichilema argues that the hardship is a temporary consequence of difficult but necessary reforms.He says his first term was devoted to stabilising the economy and laying the foundations for recovery, while reducing the cost of living is the next phase.The opposition is telling voters that the increased cost of living is enough reason to vote Hichilema out.

Burial politics The election campaign has also unfolded against the backdrop of a dispute over the burial of the former president.Lungu died in South Africa on 5 June 2025.His death was followed by a battle between his family/party and the Zambian government over his burial.The family insisted that the government play no role in the funeral arrangements.The government argued that Lungu was entitled to a state funeral and burial at the Presidential Burial Site in Lusaka.

The dispute culminated on 23 June 2026, when South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Lungu's family.Many Zambians view the failure to lay a former president to rest more than a year after his death as a national embarrassment.

On the campaign trail, the TA has invoked Lungu's legacy to broaden its electoral appeal.Mundubile has pledged to give Lungu "a dignified burial" if he wins.Such rhetoric has drawn criticism from those who argue that his death and burial have been unnecessarily politicised.

The path to victory There are 8.7 million registered voters.To win outright, a presidential candidate must secure 50% +1 vote of the valid votes cast.Assuming a turnout of 70%, a candidate would need at least 3 045 001 votes to cross the constitutional threshold.

Hichilema is expected to dominate in his strongholds of Southern, Western and North-Western provinces, which together account for about 2.2 million registered voters.Lusaka and Copperbelt, the country's two largest electoral battlegrounds, have 1.4 million and 1.2 million, respectively.

The opposition is expected to perform strongly in the former PF strongholds of Northern, Muchinga and Luapula where Hichilema has spent the past five years expanding the UPND's presence.To reach the 50%+1 threshold, the opposition will need to maximise turnout in Northern, Muchinga and Luapula and make inroads into Lusaka and the Copperbelt.