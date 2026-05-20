Exams, elections and the youth vote: Expert warns of pressure on first-time voters

South Africa’s upcoming local government elections could place thousands of first-time voters in a difficult position. As political parties prepare for a heated campaign season ahead of the elections on 4 November, Grade 12 learners may find themselves choosing between the ballot box and the examination room.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Department of Basic Education (DBE) may once again have to navigate a crowded national calendar: the election date announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa coincides with the period traditionally reserved for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

According to Dr Mabutho Shangase, senior lecturer in political studies and international relations at the North-West University (NWU), the overlap could affect voter turnout among young people, particularly those preparing to vote for the first time.

“The overlap between the election period and the NSC examinations has the potential to disrupt the schooling programme and adversely affect voter turnout among young people, particularly first-time voters,” says Dr Shangase.

Competing demands

Learners could face competing demands during a period already associated with pressure and uncertainty, he says. “They are required to balance the pressures of high-stakes examinations with the heightened political engagement and mobilisation typically associated with elections.”

Dr Shangase points to the 2021 local government elections as an example of how institutions previously adjusted timelines to avoid major disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, NSC examinations were moved earlier to October following co-ordination between the IEC and the DBE.

But the 2026 elections are unfolding under different conditions, with political tensions expected to intensify ahead of the vote.

“The prevailing political climate is expected to be highly charged, with the elections anticipated to serve as a significant moment under the Government of National Unity,” he says.

Issues such as unemployment, the Madlanga Commission and anti-immigration protests are likely to dominate public debate in the months leading to the elections. According to Dr Shangase, this environment could place additional strain on students trying to focus on academic performance.

To reduce the impact, he believes closer co-ordination between the IEC and education authorities will be necessary. Possible interventions could include expanded special voting opportunities, targeted voter education campaigns and logistical support near examination centres.

Not just a short-term problem

Dr Shangase warns that declining youth participation could carry long-term consequences for South Africa’s democracy.

“Low voter turnout poses a significant threat not only to the credibility of elections, but also to the broader process of democratic consolidation.”

South Africa’s voter turnout has steadily declined since 1994. The 2019 national elections recorded a turnout of 66.1% of registered voters, while the 2021 local government elections dropped to 45.86%.

Dr Shangase says continued disengagement among young voters could weaken confidence in democratic institutions over time.

“If a significant proportion of young voters are unable or unwilling to participate due to competing academic commitments, this trend may be further entrenched,” he concludes.

Follow the link to the published article here: Exams, elections and the youth vote: Expert warns of pressure on first-time voters | news.nwu.ac.za