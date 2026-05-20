DA, IFP clash over MEC’s face on KZN state water tankers 

The DA has accused KZN Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi of using state-owned water tankers for political branding after images of his face appeared on the vehicles, deepening tension in the province’s coalition government

Tension between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal’s government of provincial unity are escalating before the November local government elections, with the DA accusing Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi of using state resources for political branding.

The DA said it would submit parliamentary questions after images surfaced of government-owned water tankers bearing Buthelezi’s face.

“The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal will be submitting a written parliamentary question over branding of government resources,” said newly-elected provincial DA leader Sithembiso Ngema. “This as the DA has seen images of department water tankers branded with KZN Cogta MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi’s face.”

Ngema said that branding government vehicles with the image of a politician blurred the line between the state and party politics.

“The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, section 195 (public administration), states that using public property for personal branding constitutes a misuse of these resources,” he said.

The DA would seek clarity on whether the MEC’s actions violated laws governing public administration. “As we fast approach the local government election, the DA warns MECs against using state resources for electioneering,” Ngema said.

Buthelezi, a senior IFP leader and traditional prime minister to the AmaZulu nation, unveiled the water tankers shortly after taking office as Cogta MEC, saying they would help municipalities battling water shortages, beginning in the uThukela district.

At the time, Buthelezi said the tankers, owned by the department, would reduce municipalities’ reliance on hired water tankers and ease financial pressure on struggling councils.

“In line with his commitment to improving access to basic services across the province, the MEC will hand over the water tankers and receive an update on the progress of water schemes within the district,” the department said.

Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila dismissed the DA’s criticism as political posturing.

“What is important is that the affected communities get water through the MEC’s intervention. The MEC will not be drawn into political posturing with the DA,” Mzila said.

The dispute is the latest sign of strain in KwaZulu-Natal’s coalition government, led by the IFP and comprising the DA, ANC and National Freedom Party.

In April, the DA announced plans to take IFP-led uThukela District Municipality to court over water supply failures. The party accused the IFP of shielding municipal manager Langelihle Jili despite allegations of financial mismanagement and governance failures.

The DA and IFP also govern together in several hung municipalities across the province, including the City of uMhlathuze, where the DA holds the deputy mayoral position.