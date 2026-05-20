Consumers face double blow as inflation rises and rate fears return

South Africans could face rising living and borrowing costs after inflation accelerated to 4% in April, with economists warning that fuel-driven global price shocks — not domestic demand — are complicating the South African Reserve Bank’s interest rate outlook

South Africans could face rising living and borrowing costs after inflation accelerated sharply in April, raising questions over whether interest rate hikes can curb price pressures increasingly driven by global fuel shocks rather than domestic demand.

Consumer inflation rose to 4% in April from 3.1% in March, according to figures released by Statistics South Africa on Wednesday.

The increase returns headline inflation to the midpoint of the South African Reserve Bank’s target range of 3% to 6% after several months of softer inflation readings.

Although inflation remains within the Reserve Bank’s formal target range, economists say the speed of the increase and the geopolitical pressures behind it are likely to raise concern about the outlook for interest rates.

For households already struggling with expensive debt repayments, high transport costs and weak income growth, the fear is that rising prices could now be followed by a tougher interest rate environment.

Daniel Meyer, professor of economic policy and public management, governance and public policy at the University of Johannesburg, said the latest increase had been expected because of rising global fuel prices and warned that higher interest rates would do little to contain inflation driven mainly by external pressures.

“The inflation increase was expected because of fuel price increases across the globe and in South Africa. It’s a cost pressure environment, not a demand-side environment,” Meyer said.

His argument goes to the centre of a growing debate around inflation and monetary policy in South Africa.

Unlike demand-driven inflation, where strong consumer spending pushes prices higher, Meyer argues the current inflationary pressure is being imported through fuel prices, global instability and currency weakness.

That distinction matters because interest rate hikes are generally more effective at slowing consumer demand than dealing with inflation caused by oil prices or external shocks.

Meyer said consumers risked facing both rising fuel-linked prices and higher borrowing costs if the Reserve Bank responded with tighter monetary policy. “Higher interest rates will have a negative impact on the economy. Economic growth will suffer as a result,” he said.

He warned that further rate hikes could weaken investment and place additional pressure on an economy already struggling with persistently high unemployment and weak growth.

Meyer also criticised the Reserve Bank’s increasing preference for anchoring inflation closer to 3%, arguing that it was creating greater pressure for tighter monetary policy even when inflation remains within the broader 3% to 6% target band.

Instead of relying mainly on interest rate adjustments, Meyer said the government should consider measures aimed directly at reducing pressure on consumers, including possible relief on the fuel levy.

The inflation increase comes as global oil markets remain volatile following escalating regional tensions after Israeli and US military action against Iran, developments that have already placed renewed pressure on fuel-importing economies such as South Africa.

Elna Moolman, Standard Bank group head of South Africa macroeconomic research, said the latest inflation data did not yet fully reflect the inflationary impact of the conflict and the resulting spike in oil prices.

“This data largely predate the war on Iran, though, as well as the resulting spike in oil prices and the weakening of the rand exchange rate, both of which will be more inflationary than expected before the war,” she said.

Moolman said that if oil prices remain elevated and the rand continues to weaken, inflationary pressure could begin spreading beyond fuel and transport costs into the broader economy.

“The longer oil prices stay high and/or the rand stays weaker, the higher the risk that this will also result in more indirect inflation pressure that broadens beyond just fuel prices,” she said.

While Standard Bank still expects interest rate cuts later in the year, Moolman said the Reserve Bank was likely to adopt a more hawkish tone in response to the shifting inflation outlook.

“At this stage, we expect the Reserve Bank to sound hawkish about the inflationary risks brought about by the war,” she said.

The latest inflation figures place the Reserve Bank in a difficult position as policymakers attempt to contain inflation expectations without placing further strain on an already weak economy.

Fuel costs filter through almost every part of daily life, from transport and food prices to the cost of goods moved across the country. Any increase in borrowing costs would add further pressure to households already stretched by debt and stagnant incomes.

The latest inflation spike has revived fears that consumers may once again end up carrying the burden of a global crisis they had little role in creating.