Penny Penny joins Mayibuye as party gears up for local polls

Floyd Shivambu welcomes Papa Penny to the Afrika Mayibuye Movement (Mayibuye). (Floyd Shivambu/X)

Xitsonga musician and former MP Papa Penny has joined the Afrika Mayibuye Movement (Mayibuye), saying the party offered him a platform to better serve communities in Limpopo.

Speaking at a media briefing, Penny — whose real name is Gezani Erik Nkovani — said he was “going home” by joining the movement led by Floyd Shivambu.

“People were asking themselves where I’m going. I said I’m going home. This is home,” he said.

He recently resigned as an MP for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, citing internal conflict and lack of support from leadership in sectors outside of KwaZulu-Natal.

“And as a revolutionary, I could stomach such behaviour if it were coming from the enemies of our revolution. Unfortunately, when such comes from those within our ranks, it is impossible to overlook such a betrayal,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

Penny said he did not leave his previous political home on bad terms and thanked former president Jacob Zuma for the opportunity to serve in parliament.

“I joined Mayibuye because I would find more opportunities to serve my people,” he said.

Shivambu said Penny Penny would lead campaigning efforts in the Greater Giyani municipality, where he previously served two terms as a ward councillor.

Shivambu said Mayibuye planned to contest all 4 488 wards in the 2026 local government elections and would develop municipality-specific manifestos.

He stressed that the party preferred to be referred to as “Mayibuye” rather than “AMM”.

“We are not AMM; we are Mayibuye,” he said.

Shivambu said the party would consult traditional leaders, churches and community organisations in selecting councillors and shaping policy positions. He added that Mayibuye would not “recycle failed councillors and mayors from ruling parties”.

The party said it would prioritise water shortages, informal settlement upgrading, local government reform, healthcare and job creation.

Shivambu claimed South Africa faced “crisis levels” of water insecurity and said Mayibuye had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, calling for water shortages to be declared a national disaster.

He also criticised what he described as continued de-industrialisation, high unemployment and weak alignment between education and industry.

According to Shivambu, the party had spent recent months establishing structures across provinces, wards and voting districts while consulting with traditional and religious leaders.

He said the party intentionally avoided media appearances while engaging with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini – the reigning king of the Zulu nation – faith-based organisations and community structures in several provinces.

The party also announced agricultural and healthcare initiatives, including the Mayibuye agricultural support programme and “Mayibuye Medics”, aimed at supporting rural development and primary healthcare services.

Shivambu said Mayibuye would continue nationwide consultations ahead of the elections and would establish a local government training task team focused on governance, revenue collection and service delivery.