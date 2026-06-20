Why a settled Lanseria dispute still haunts the PIC

The battle over Lanseria Airport was supposed to end in arbitration.

Instead, it has evolved into a whistleblower complaint against the chief executive of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), a R1 billion legal threat, intervention by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and one of the most significant governance disputes to engulf the institution since the Mpati Commission.

A newly surfaced legal document offers fresh insight into how a dispute many believed had been settled continued to cast a shadow over Africa’s largest asset manager.

A letter from law firm Werksmans dated 17 June, seen by the Mail & Guardian, reveals that the PIC sought legal advice from Werksmans as well as senior counsel Advocates Farlam SC and Vincent Maleka SC on the prospects of reviewing the arbitration award at the centre of the Lanseria dispute.

According to the letter, all the legal opinions reached the same conclusion: there were no prospects of successfully reviewing the arbitration tribunal’s award.

The origins of the dispute lie in a shareholder arrangement linked to Lanseria Airport involving the PIC and Acapulco Trade & Invest 164, a company controlled by businessman Kagiso Matjila.

The relationship deteriorated and ultimately ended up in arbitration.

According to Matjila, the arbitration process was final and binding. The tribunal ruled against the PIC and the corporation paid the award.

“The PIC lost on every point of substance and paid,” he said recently.

“Buyer’s remorse is not a ground of appeal.”

The PIC has disputed aspects of Matjila’s characterisation of the dispute and has consistently maintained that the subsequent PwC review was commissioned to determine whether reasonable steps had been taken to protect pension fund investments and the interests of the Government Employees Pension Fund.

For Matjila, that should have marked the end of the matter.

Instead, under PIC chief executive Patrick Dlamini, the corporation commissioned a forensic review by PwC into the Lanseria transaction and the arbitration award.

The PIC has consistently defended the review, saying it was intended to determine whether reasonable steps had been taken to protect pension fund investments and the interests of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF).

The letter confirms that the PIC sought advice on the prospects of reviewing the arbitration award and that the advice it received was unanimous.

According to the letter, Werksmans and senior counsel Advocates Farlam SC and Vincent Maleka SC all concluded that there were no prospects of successfully reviewing the award.

Yet the Lanseria matter remained under scrutiny through a forensic investigation that would later trigger a whistleblower complaint, a R1 billion legal threat and a board process.

The letter was written in response to a demand from Matjila’s attorneys and does not endorse Acapulco’s allegations against the PIC.

On the contrary, Werksmans was preparing a response on behalf of the corporation.

However, it sheds light on a dispute that has increasingly moved beyond the arbitration itself.

Earlier this month, a whistleblower complaint landed on the desk of PIC board chair David Masondo.

The complaint questioned aspects of the PwC investigation, including whether it had been properly authorised, and raised broader concerns about governance processes inside the institution.

The dispute has since shifted from the arbitration award itself to the decisions that followed, including the commissioning of the PwC investigation and the governance processes surrounding it.

Dlamini has vigorously rejected the allegations.

Documents previously seen by the Mail & Guardian show that his attorneys, Webber Wentzel, assisted by Maleka SC, argued that the complainants lacked standing, that the allegations did not constitute protected disclosures and that the complaint was anonymous, unsubstantiated and made in bad faith.

The legal team also rejected claims that the PwC investigation lacked authority.

According to Dlamini’s response, the PIC board approved the investigation at a meeting on 30 September 2025 and continued receiving updates through its structures.

In effect, Dlamini’s position is that the investigation was properly authorised and that the whistleblower complaint rests on flawed legal and factual foundations.

Yet despite receiving that response, the board elected to proceed with a process to assess the complaint under its oversight.

The dispute has since expanded beyond the parties involved in the original arbitration.

Matjila and Acapulco have threatened the PIC, the GEPF and Dlamini with R1 billion legal action, while tensions surrounding the whistleblower complaint prompted a special meeting between the PIC board and Godongwana.

At stake is more than a disagreement over an airport investment.

The PIC manages approximately R3.6 trillion, much of it on behalf of public servants through the GEPF.

The institution’s decisions affect the retirement savings of millions of South Africans.

The board has not endorsed the allegations against Dlamini and has not found him guilty of wrongdoing.

But despite receiving a detailed legal challenge to the complaint, it elected to proceed with a process under its oversight.

That decision ensures that questions surrounding the PwC investigation, the Lanseria dispute and the governance processes that followed will remain under scrutiny.