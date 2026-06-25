South Africa pins tourism hopes on new Air Europa route to Spain

South Africa is hoping a new direct air link to Spain will deliver far more than another international flight.

Tourism officials believe Air Europa's new Johannesburg-Madrid service could increase Spanish visitor arrivals by more than 50%, while airport authorities expect the route to strengthen trade, improve cargo connectivity and reinforce Johannesburg's position as one of Africa's leading aviation hubs.

The Spanish airline launched its first direct service between Johannesburg and Madrid on Wednesday, introducing three weekly flights that will operate more than 300 times a year and provide more than 92 000 seats annually. Through its Madrid-Barajas hub, passengers will gain access to more than 55 destinations across Europe and the Americas, significantly improving South Africa's connectivity with Spain, Europe and Latin America.

For South African Tourism, the significance of the route lies in what it unlocks.

Spain is one of the country's 25 priority international tourism markets, yet until now travellers have had to connect through other European airports to reach South Africa.

"Of our 25 priority markets internationally, seven currently do not have direct access. This route removes one of them by providing direct access from Spain," said Mosilo Sofonia, Head of Global Trade at South African Tourism.

South Africa currently receives about 33 000 visitors from Spain each year.

Sofonia believes that figure could rise sharply now that travellers have a direct option.

"We'd like to get ourselves to about 50 000," he said.

She said the benefits extend beyond Spain.

Italy, another priority tourism market without direct air services to South Africa, is expected to benefit from easier access through Madrid.

For Air Europa, Johannesburg represents an important addition to its long-haul network.

Speaking at the launch, Juan José Moral de la Rosa, Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Development at Globalia Air Europa, said the route reflected the airline's commitment to expanding its international footprint while strengthening links between Europe, Africa and Latin America.

"This connection is not simply another operation," he said.

"It represents our determination to continue growing and connecting people across the world."

He described South Africa as a strategic gateway into the African continent and said the new service would improve travel between Europe, Africa and Latin America while supporting both leisure and business travel.

The airline expects to operate more than 300 flights a year on the route, carrying more than 92 000 passengers annually.

Passengers flying through Madrid will have access to Air Europa's network of more than 55 destinations, including over 30 onward destinations across the Americas. The Johannesburg service also forms part of the airline's international expansion during its 40th anniversary year.

The route will be operated using Boeing 787 Dreamliners, aircraft chosen by the airline for long-haul operations because of their lower fuel consumption and operational efficiency compared with previous-generation aircraft.

Airport authorities believe the benefits will extend well beyond tourism.

Jabulani Khambule, Regional General Manager at Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), said the Madrid service strengthens OR Tambo International Airport's role as South Africa's primary international gateway.

"This is not just about the launch of a route," Khambule said.

"It is about building bridges between continents, strengthening economic ties and unlocking new opportunities for growth."

Khambule said additional international services generally stimulate passenger traffic, increase cargo volumes and support employment throughout the aviation and tourism value chain.

He said Madrid's role as a major European hub would improve access not only to Spain but also to destinations across Europe and Latin America, creating new opportunities for both travellers and exporters.

The launch comes at a time when South Africa continues rebuilding its international aviation network after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted global air travel.

International airlines have steadily restored long-haul services to Johannesburg and Cape Town over the past two years as passenger demand has recovered and competition for African routes has intensified.

For South Africa, improved air connectivity is increasingly being viewed as an economic asset.

Direct international services reduce travel times, make destinations more attractive to tourists and business travellers, and improve opportunities for exporters by increasing passenger and freight capacity.

The arrival of Air Europa also reflects renewed confidence in the South African market.

The airline has identified the country as one of Southern Africa's most important business and leisure destinations and sees Johannesburg as a natural hub from which to connect travellers across three continents.

While the success of the route will ultimately depend on passenger demand, tourism officials believe the new service removes one of the biggest barriers to growing arrivals from Spain and strengthens South Africa's links with Europe at a time when the country is also looking to expand its footprint in Latin America.