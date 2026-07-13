PIC suspends CEO Patrick Dlamini pending whistleblower investigation

Public Investment Corporation (PIC) chief executive Patrick Dlamini has been placed on precautionary suspension after the board resolved to invoke its whistleblower policy while allegations of impropriety against him are investigated.

The decision follows weeks of scrutiny of the PIC’s governance, during which the Mail & Guardianrevealed the existence of a whistleblower complaint against Dlamini, published a confidential PwC forensic report into the Lanseria Airport matter, and reported on businessman Kagiso Matjila’s R900 million High Court damages claim against Dlamini over the appointment of PwC to investigate the dispute.

In a statement issued on Monday, the board said it had resolved to place Dlamini on precautionary suspension in line with the PIC’s whistleblower policy. It said the decision would give him “sufficient space and time” to respond to allegations contained in a whistleblower report submitted to the board last month, while ensuring “a fair, objective and independent investigation”.

The board said the suspension “does not, in any way, constitute a finding nor is it a pronouncement of any wrongdoing” on Dlamini’s part. It added that it was finalising interim arrangements for the position of acting chief executive and would make a further announcement in due course.

The board also resolved that August van Heerden would cease serving as acting chief investment officer after taking into account a resolution by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), the PIC’s largest client.

Leon Smit, the PIC’s head of fixed income in listed investments, has been appointed acting chief investment officer. He joined the PIC in 2000 and has previously served in acting CIO roles.