Young South Africans are rewriting the rules of money

Buying a home before getting married. Choosing a reliable second-hand car instead of a luxury vehicle. Using credit to build a financial record instead of funding an expensive lifestyle. These are some of the ways young South Africans are changing how they think about money.
At a time when rising living costs, high unemployment and economic uncertainty continue to shape everyday life, many young people are making careful financial decisions rather than taking risks. Insights shared during a discussion hosted by the Standard Bank Youth Segment team, in partnership with Youth Dynamix, point to a generation that is becoming more disciplined with credit, more practical about spending and increasingly focused on building long-term financial security. In many ways, young South Africans are rewriting what financial success looks like.
One of the biggest shifts is in how young people are using credit. For many first-time earners, getting approved for large loans is not easy. As Tumelo Ramugondo, head of credit card at Standard Bank, explained, building a strong credit profile often starts with small credit facilities before moving on to larger loans. Rather than seeing this as a barrier, many young consumers understand that a good credit history can create opportunities later in life.
This careful approach has also changed how many young South Africans think about credit. Instead of seeing it only as debt, many now see it as a financial tool when used responsibly. Everyday spending, rather than luxury purchases, is increasingly being put on credit cards to build a good financial record while earning rewards and cashback. The message coming from the discussion was clear: credit itself is not the problem. The real challenge is how it is used.
However, convenience is also creating new financial risks. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services such as PayJustNow have become increasingly popular because they allow shoppers to spread payments without paying interest. While these services offer flexibility, they can also encourage spending without sufficient consideration of future repayments. Small purchases can quickly build into debt if consumers lose track of what they owe.
Despite these pressures, many young South Africans are still thinking about the future. This is especially clear in the property market, where more single people are buying homes than couples.
According to Tshiamo Molando, head of personal banking at Standard Bank Group, one of the most noticeable trends is the growing number of single homebuyers. Even more significant is that young women are buying more property than young men, reflecting changing patterns of financial independence and wealth creation.
The same practical thinking can be seen in the way young people buy cars. Instead of viewing a car as a symbol of status, many now see it as a tool that creates opportunity by helping them get to work, run a business or support their families. Mothusi Dire, head of national sales (Vehicle and Asset Finance), noted that today's youth are making more deliberate financial decisions, choosing affordable, reliable vehicles that fit their budgets rather than spending to impress others.
These changing habits suggest that South Africa's youth are responding to economic pressure with resilience rather than recklessness. They are building credit records, investing in property, choosing practical transport and finding ways to make every rand work harder. While economic conditions remain difficult, their financial choices reflect careful planning and a growing focus on long-term security.
The stereotype that young people are reckless with money no longer tells the full story. Today's youth are proving that financial success is not about spending more or keeping up appearances. It is about making informed decisions, adapting to difficult circumstances and building a more secure future one step at a time.