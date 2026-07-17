Young South Africans are rewriting the rules of money





This careful approach has also changed how many young South Africans think about credit. Instead of seeing it only as debt, many now see it as a financial tool when used responsibly. Everyday spending, rather than luxury purchases, is increasingly being put on credit cards to build a good financial record while earning rewards and cashback. The message coming from the discussion was clear: credit itself is not the problem. The real challenge is how it is used.

However, convenience is also creating new financial risks. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services such as PayJustNow have become increasingly popular because they allow shoppers to spread payments without paying interest. While these services offer flexibility, they can also encourage spending without sufficient consideration of future repayments. Small purchases can quickly build into debt if consumers lose track of what they owe.

Despite these pressures, many young South Africans are still thinking about the future. This is especially clear in the property market, where more single people are buying homes than couples.