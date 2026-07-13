BREAKING: PIC CEO Patrick Dlamini placed on precautionary suspension

Public Investment Corporation (PIC) chief executive Patrick Dlamini has been placed on precautionary suspension following a meeting of the corporation’s board.

The Mail & Guardian understands that nine of the PIC’s 11 board members voted in favour of the decision.

The suspension follows weeks of developments surrounding the PIC’s handling of the Lanseria Airport matter. These include a whistleblower complaint against Dlamini, the publication of a confidential PwC forensic report, PIC chairperson David Masondo’s referral of aspects of the matter to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and businessman Kagiso Matjila’s R900 million High Court damages claim against Dlamini over the appointment of PwC to investigate the Lanseria dispute.