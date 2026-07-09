Against all global odds, Africa is set for growth

“It is a clear example of what determined execution looks like when an African business is built for African consumers and decides to scale at pace on this continent.

“Recently, Helmut Engelbrecht, our regional CE for West Africa, visited the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos – by all accounts, a world class facility.

“Projects of that scale are never just a single business - they are ecosystems of hundreds of suppliers, contractors and logistics operators.”

In business banking, Blackie said Standard Bank believed that growth was amplified in business ecosystems.

“When we understand the networks around a client and support them across relationships, platforms and structures, we help value move across borders, sectors and stages of growth.

“That is what allows us to stay with a client through their whole journey — from the first working capital facility to crossborder expansion and access to global pools of capital.

“Our team in Nigeria has supported 300 businesses in the Dangote value chain with the solutions needed to deliver and sustain the operations of this world class facility.

“It is a practical example of how ecosystem capability changes what is possible for our clients and for the economies we serve.

“International trade remains one of the most powerful engines of Africa’s economic prosperity.

“African businesses are renegotiating the terms of their engagement with China,

India and the Gulf - moving from raw material exporters to value-added partners.

“What matters, though, is not only the currency mechanism itself. It is what that access makes possible,” said Blackie.

Concurring with Blackie, Lungisa Fuzile, Standard Bank’s CEO for Africa Regions Offshore, said the gathering gave Africa “a moment to pause, reflect and focus on what truly matters”.

“It is about how we help African entrepreneurs build momentum, scale with confidence and turn complexity into possibility,” he said.

Themes shaping Africa’s future: job creation, energy, infrastructure development and governance, remained critical.

“But what is different now - and what should give us real confidence - is that we are

seeing tangible progress: infrastructure projects completed and commissioned;

governance frameworks strengthened and Africans taking charge of their destiny.

“Gathered here today are African entrepreneurs who have built successful and

impactful businesses against the odds - with belief in their ideas, discipline in their work and resilience.

“You remind us that Africa’s greatest resource is not only its natural resources but its talented people.

“Talent that rises despite the noise, courage that stands firm in the face of uncertainty and hope that returns with every new dawn.

“When the road has been hard, we have drawn strength from those who camebefore us - from the victories, sacrifices and stubborn faith of our forebears across this continent,” said Fuzile.

He said bankers’ role was “not to create but to amplify”.

“Like literal electronic amplifiers, our job is to pick up the signal of entrepreneurial talent and to make it strong.

“Our purpose is to provide the skills, connections and capital that enable you to enlarge your real economy impacts.

“Bill has spoken to stories of entrepreneurs who have seized the moment, believed in their ability to solve for customer needs, have succeeded and grown to contribute to the growth of the continent.

“Standard Bank is very proud to be part of these stories.

“As Africa’s largest bank by assets, we are deeply embedded in the financial systems of the countries in which we operate.

“Our role is to help unlock growth by providing capital, connecting trade partners enabling cross-border flows, supporting infrastructure and giving entrepreneurs the financial tools to scale with confidence.

“We are not spectators in Africa’s growth story.